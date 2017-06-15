Rick Rodriguez Named Pitching Coach for the Pacific Coast League

News Release

NASHVILLE - Triple-A Baseball announced today that Nashville Sounds pitching coach Rick Rodriguez has been named as the Pacific Coast League's pitching coach for the 2017 Triple-A All-Star Game. The 30th annual game is scheduled for Wednesday, July 12 at 8:05 p.m. (CST) at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Washington.

Rodriguez joins Manager Tony DeFrancesco's (Fresno Grizzlies) staff, along with hitting coach Jack Voigt (Las Vegas 51s).

This is the second time Rodriguez has served as the pitching coach for the PCL All-Stars. He coached in the 2008 Triple-A All-Star Game in which the PCL topped the International League, 6-5.

Rodriguez is in his 33rd season with the Oakland Athletics organization, and second as the pitching coach for the Sounds. Under his direction, Nashville has the lowest team ERA in the PCL at 3.47. In 2016, Rodriguez's pitching staff led the Sounds to a league-best 83-59 record and a 3.42 team ERA - the lowest mark in the league.

DeFrancesco and Rodriguez teamed to win three PCL Championships during their time together as manager and pitching coach of the Sacramento River Cats.

The Triple-A All-Star Game can be seen on MLB Network and heard on the Triple-A All-Star Game Radio Network, including the radio home of the Nashville Sounds, ALT 97.5 FM.

The 2017 season is the Sounds' 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics' top affiliate.


