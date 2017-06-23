Richy Makes First Career Triple-A Start

News Release

The IronPigs (48-25) continue their four-game series with game two tonight against the Rochester Red Wings (36-33) at Frontier Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Pigs will send RHP John Richy (0-0, 0.00) against Red Wings LHP Matt Tracy (2-0, 7.20).Today's starting pitching matchup is presented by Allentown Family Foot Care, which provides the latest in medical and surgical treatments of the entire foot and ankle. Learn more at affc.com.

RHP John Richy makes his first career Triple-A start for the Pigs. In his last outing he made his Triple-A debut pitching a scoreless frame allowing just one hit on June 20 against Pawtucket..

LHP Matt Tracy makes his third straight start for Rochester after beginning the season with Double-A Chattanooga. With the Lookouts, Tracy went 3-4 with a 3.88 ERA in nine starts and 12 appearances.

The IronPigs fell behind early and drop the first game of the series 4-2 to the Rochester Red Wings Thursday night at Frontier Field.

The Pigs managed just two runs on 13 hits and hit just 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position while leaving 11 runners on base.

Rochester jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a two-run home run by Mitch Garver .

The Pigs answered back as back-to-back doubles from Rhys Hoskins and Nick Williams put the Pigs on the board as Williams picked up the RBI.

The Red Wings then added yet another two-run inning in the bottom of the second as John Ryan Murphy plated Niko Goodrum on a double to center. Engelb Vielma then hit a RBI ground out to score Murphy to give the Red Wings a 4-1 lead after two.

Pigs starter Tom Ehselman took the loss as he surrendered the four runs in the first two innings, but later settled into a grove and bounced back as he tossed six innings while surrendering nine hits.

Colton Murray and Pedro Beato then tossed a scoreless seventh and eighth inning respectively as both issued just a hit and a walk.

