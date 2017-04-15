News Release

CHARLESTON, SC - The Rhinos finished a three-match road trip in South Carolina, dropping a tough 5-0 contest.

Battery forward Romario Williams scored a 12-minute hat-trick (15', 25', 27') to start the contest for Charleston, and they never looked back.

Williams would add an assist 5 minutes later as he and Ataulla Guerra would play a 1-2 with eachother in the box which Guerra slotted past Rhinos goalkeeper Dan Lynd.

In the 82nd minute, Heviel Cordoves shot a ball across the box that found the feet of Maikel Chang to finish the match at 5-0.

"Today's game was not a reflection of what our team is capable of," Coach Bob Lilley stated, "We have to get better, it's early in the season, and next week is our home opener. We need to regroup and we will get past this."

The Rhinos are 1-1-1 on the season, ending a USL-leading 11-match unbeaten streak.

RHINOS: [Lynd, Pratzner, Campbell, Farrell, James, Kamdem Fewo (Lee 62'), Fall (Bereford, 71'), Garzi, Forbes, Francois, Boukemia (Graf, 62')

