Rhinos 2017 USL Schedule Announcement

January 31, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Rochester Rhinos News Release





Rochester, NY. - The United Soccer League (USL), the largest Division II professional league in the world and the Rochester Rhinos today announced its 2017 regular season schedule. It marks the biggest regular season in the league's history, set to span 30 weeks and 480 games. The schedule can be viewed here - Rhinos 2017 Schedule.

The Rhinos 2017 regular season includes 32 matches in the Eastern Conference beginning on April 1st and ending October 14th. The Rhinos open the season on the road with 3 matches and will return to newly named Capelli Sport Stadium on Saturday, April 22nd vs. 2016 USL Champions New York Bulls II at 6:05PM.

The Rhinos will play 16 home regular season matches at Capelli Sport Stadium and will welcome USL newcomers the Tampa Bay Rowdies on May 24th and Ottawa Fury FC on, June 17th and September 9th.

Other highlights to note are the Rhinos will play the following USL Eastern Conference teams, Toronto FC II, Ottawa Fury FC, New York Red Bulls II, & Pittsburgh Riverhounds, three times during the regular season while they will only face the other teams in the Eastern Conference twice.

The 2017 USL Season will also feature a number of nationally televised matches for the second year in a row. Specific network and start times for the national and locally televised matches be announced in the coming weeks. In addition, through the launch of USL Productions, the league's $10 million investment in state-of-the-art broadcast production facilities, all USL matches will be available via the USL Match Center, along with up-to-the-minute match statistics provided by industry leader Opta.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





United Soccer League Stories from January 31, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.