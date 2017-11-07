RGV Vipers Drop Season Home Opener against League Newcomer Wisconsin Herd

News Release

Hidalgo, Texas, November 6, 2017 - The NBA G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers, affiliate of the Houston Rockets, lost to Wisconsin Herd by a score of 115-113 on a buzzer pointer three-pointer. The Herd won in their first ever game for the franchise.

Troy Williams lead the RGV Vipers in scoring with 26 points. Briante Weber added 22 points and nine rebounds for the RGV. Xavier Munford lead Wisconsin with 25 points and nine assists.

Troy Williams helped set the pace for the RGV Vipers in the opening quarter, shooting 5-7 from beyond the arc. Williams finished the first quarter with 16 points to help the Vipers finish the quarter on top 29-25

Isaiah Hartenstein started producing some offense for the Vipers off the bench in the second quarter. Hartenstein had eight points in the quarter. Wisconsin's James Young scored 10 points in the second quarter to bring his total to 16 at the half. The Vipers were able to hold on to the lead after the first half, 62-50.

The Vipers started gaining some separation in the third quarter. After a Briante Weber layup with 7:43 left in the game, Rio Grande Valley held a twenty-point lead. Zhou Qi had two three-pointers in the third quarter and added eight points to his total in the quarter. The Herd was able to cut into the lead and finished the quarter down by 13 points, 89-76

The fourth quarter saw nine lead changes. Weber scored both of his free throws to give the Vipers the lead with 1:03 remaining in the game. Joel Bolomboy scored a layup with 6.3 seconds left to give Wisconsin the lead. With 1.8 seconds left, Demetrius Jackson was fouled and sent to the free-throw line. Jackson scored both of his free throws to regain the Vipers lead. Xavier Munford scored a three-pointer as time expired to give Wisconsin their first franchise win.

The RGV Vipers will return to action on Wednesday, November 8 when the Austin Spurs make a trip to the Rio Grande Valley.

