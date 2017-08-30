News Release

RGV FC Toros Rescue a Point from Portland Timbers 2

EDINBURG, TEXAS, August 30, 2017- The Rio Grande Valley FC Toros scored a stoppage time goal to salvage a point at home against Portland Timbers 2 resulting in a 1-1 draw. Kai Greene scored for the Toros. Timbers 2 went ahead in the scoreboard after Bill Poni Tuiloma scored two minutes into stoppage time.

Justin Bilyeu put in a dangerous cross in the 12th minute. The ball went past Wade Hamilton, goalkeeper for Timbers 2, but was cleared off by the Portland Timbers 2 defense before any RGV player could connect. Portland's Marco Farfan put in a lofting cross inside the penalty box but Augustine Williams did not reach the ball.

Early in the second half, Timbers 2 had an opportunity to bag the first goal of the game. After the ball bounced into Russell Cicerone's favor, he kicked the ball over the crossbar. Christian Lucatero almost scored his first goal of the season in the 58th minute. Eric Bird crossed the ball inside to Lucatero after TJ Casner and Lucatero set up a nice sequence of passes. Unfortunately for him, the ball skied over the crossbar.

Francisco Pungo had an opportunity in a one-versus-one scenario in the 75th minute. Pungo stole the ball from the Timbers 2 defense and laid it out to Bird who set up Pungo with a through ball. Hamilton stopped the ball before Pungo could connect.

The Toros were left with 10 men on the field after Ivan Magalhaes was shown a second yellow card in the 90th minute. Timbers 2 scored off the free kick that followed the foul to grab the lead. Bill Poni Tuiloma headed in a rebound for the goal.

The Toros found the equalizer right before the game ended off a corner kick. TJ Casner crossed a deep ball to the second post. Justin Bilyeu headed the ball back in and the ball found Kai Greene for the easy tap in header.

Rio Grande Valley will hit the road and face Los Angeles Galaxy II on Sunday, September 3. That game will kick off at 8:30p.m.

# SOMOS TOROS #

