RGV FC Toros Release 2017 USL Schedule

Edinburg, Texas, January 31 - The Rio Grande Valley FC Toros announced today the 2017 season schedule, the second season for the Toros. This year's schedule features a total of 32 games, including 16 home games at H-E-B Park and 16 games on the road. The complete 2017 schedule can be found below.

The Toros will open the season at H-E-B Park on Sunday, March 26 against in-state rival San Antonio FC. The following week, the Toros will hit the road for the first time to face Tulsa Roughnecks on Saturday, April 1. The Toros' last home game will be on Saturday, September 30 against Swope Park Rangers. RGV FC will finish the 2017 season on the road with another "South Texas Derby" match against San Antonio FC on Saturday, October 14.

"This season is a very special season for the RGV FC Toros. We are excited for the upcoming season in our new H-E-B Park and to provide a high level of professional soccer here in the Rio Grande Valley." Toros president Bert Garcia said. "We look forward to having the community come out and support the Toros at our new stadium."

Rio Grande Valley FC Toros will be heralded by newly appointed head coach Othoniel "Junior" Gonzalez. Before taking the reigns as head coach, Junior was the assistant coach for Seattle Sounders FC 2.

Rio Grande Valley will play each team in their conference at least two times, one game at home and the other on the road. The Western Conference is comprised of Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, LA Galaxy II, OKC Energy FC, Orange County SC, Phoenix Rising FC, Portland Timbers 2, Real Monarchs SLC, Reno 1868 FC, Sacramento Republic FC, San Antonio FC, Seattle Sounders FC 2, Swope Park Rangers, Tulsa Roughnecks, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2.

Day

Date

Opponent

Sunday

March 26

San Antonio FC

Saturday

April 1

@ Tulsa Roughnecks

Saturday

April 8

@ OKC Energy FC

Wednesday

April 12

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Saturday

April 22

Tulsa Roughnecks FC

Saturday

April 29

OKC Energy FC

Saturday

May 13

Swope Park Rangers

Saturday

May 20

LA Galaxy II

Saturday

June 3

@ Sacramento Republic FC

Wednesday

June 7

@ Reno 1868 FC

Saturday

June 10

Seattle Sounders FC 2

Saturday

June 17

LA Galaxy II

Wednesday

June 21

@ Sacramento Republic FC

Saturday

July 1

@ Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Saturday

July 8

@ Swope Park Rangers

Wednesday

July 19

Orange County SC

Saturday

July 22

@ Orange County SC

Wednesday

July 26

Real Monarchs SLC

Saturday

July 29

@Portland Timbers 2

Wednesday

August 2

@ Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

Sunday

August 6

@ Seattle Sounders FC 2

Saturday

August 12

Phoenix Rising FC

Saturday

August 19

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

Friday

August 25

@ Real Monarchs SLC

Wednesday

August 30

Portland Timbers 2

Saturday

September 2

@LA Galaxy II

Saturday

September 9

Sacramento Republic FC

Saturday

September 16

Reno 1868 FC

Saturday

September 23

@San Antonio FC

Saturday

September 30

Swope Park Rangers

Saturday

October 7

@Phoenix Rising FC

Saturday

October 14

@San Antonio FC

