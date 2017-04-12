RGV FC Toros Get First Win at Home

News Release

EDINBURG, TEXAS- The Rio Grande Valley FC Toros were finally able to score goals at H-E-B Park and scored their way to a 3-1 win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Jose "Memo" Rodriguez collected a first half brace for the Toros while Camilo Monroy scored the final goal.

Early on in the game, Jose Escalante started testing the opposing goalkeeper. Dan Jackson, Colorado Switchbacks FC goalkeeper, saved Escalante's shot in the 4th minute. Memo was able to score off a Switchbacks defensive blunder. Colorado Springs tried heading the ball back to Jackson but Memo intercepted the ball and scored the first goal of the match.

The Toros kept looking for their second goal. Monroy almost converted in the 26th minute but his shot barely grazed over the crossbar. Memo Rodriguez would collect his brace right before halftime, at the 44th minute. His shot rattled the roof of the net.

Colorado Springs brought one back immediately after jumping back into the field for the second half of play. Chris James collected the ball after it hit the post and then shot it into the open net. Immediately after the opposing goal, Toros' Ruben Luna tried to extend RGV's lead but his shot was off target.

Camilo Monroy got on the score sheet in the 64th minute. Eric Bird found him completely open. Monroy then dribbled through the Switchbacks defense and slotted it in for the final goal of the match. The excitement continued for the home side. Eric Bird crossed the bar over to Todd Wharton who blasted his shot into the crossbar.

The Toros return to H-E-B Park on April 22 when Tulsa Roughnecks FC comes into town. The Toros will hope for a better result in the second match between the two teams this season after falling 0-1 on the Toros' first road game of the season.

