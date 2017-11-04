RGV FC Toros Academy and BSP All-Stars Face off at BSP Soccer Youth Showcase

November 4, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Rio Grande Valley FC Toros
News Release
Brownsville, TEXAS, November 3, 2017- The Brownsville Sports Park Soccer Youth Showcase will feature two Rio Grande Valley FC Toros Academy teams facing off against Brownsville Sports Park All Stars on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at the Brownsville Sports Park Turf Stadium. The RGV FC Toros and BSP All Stars will face off in the 01'-02' and 99'-00' age categories.
The match will serve as a fundraiser event. Admission for the two matches will have a cost of $5 dollars. The first game will kick-off at 4p.m. with the 01'-02' age category. The 99'-00' age category will headline the event at 6p.m. Brownsville Sports Park gates will open at 3p.m. Brownsville Sports Park is located at 1000 Sports Park Blvd, Olmito, TX 78575.
"There is an incredible amount of talent here in the Rio Grande Valley," says RGV FC President Bert Garcia. "This is a great opportunity to showcase the high level of youth soccer played in Brownsville and the rest of the Rio Grande Valley."
Cooperated efforts by the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros, Brownsville Parks and Recreation and the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation were able to bring Brownsville Sports Park Soccer Youth Showcase together.
FCC Ends Season, Begins Work Towards 2018 - FC Cincinnati
