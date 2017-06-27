Reynolds, Garcia Power Giants to Victory

News Release

SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Giants matched a season-high with four home runs in a convincing 12-4 victory over the Stockton Ports on Monday evening at Municipal Stadium. San Jose used back-to-back four-run innings in the third and fourth to break the game open en route to the series-opening win. The Giants (32-43 overall, 2-3 second half) also achieved a new season-high in runs scored in a home game.

Bryan Reynolds (4-for-5, 2B, HR, 4 RBI) homered as part of a four-hit, four-RBI night while Aramis Garcia (2-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI) smashed a pair of home runs and also drove in four to lead San Jose's offensive outburst. Ryan Howard (3-for-5) added three singles and three runs scored.

Mark Reyes (4-9) earned the win on the mound after tossing a season-high 6 2/3 innings with four runs (all earned) allowed. Reyes surrendered eight hits, walked four and struck out five during his 100-pitch outing.

Stockton initially enjoyed a 1-0 lead with a single run in the top of the first. Nate Mondou led off the game with a triple to deep center and scored when the next batter, Marcus Semien, hit a sacrifice fly to right. The Giants though immediately answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the first. Howard led off with a single before a one-out double down the left field line from Reynolds put runners on second and third. Garcia then delivered an RBI groundout as Howard scored to tie the game 1-1.

Reyes then worked consecutive scoreless innings to keep the game tied before San Jose erupted in the bottom of the third. Howard began the inning with a single before stealing second with one out. Reynolds then laced a single down the right field line to score Howard from second for a 2-1 Giants advantage. Following a walk to Garcia, Gio Brusa stepped to the plate and hammered a double to deep left. The hit scored Reynolds with the second run of the inning. A two-out walk to Matt Pare then loaded the bases before John Polonius bounced a single up the middle to bring home Garcia and Brusa extending the San Jose lead to 5-1.

Two home runs in the bottom of the fourth then padded the lead to 9-1 for the Giants. Howard started the frame with his third leadoff single of the night. Dobson then hit a deep fly ball to the warning track in right center that was dropped by Stockton's Seth Brown for an error. The miscue advanced Howard to third while Dobson was safe at second. Reynolds was up next and he launched an 0-1 pitch from Ports reliever Boomer Biegalski over the fence in right for a mammoth home run. The three-run shot was Reynolds' fourth home run of the season. Garcia was up next and he went back-to-back crushing a home run to deep left for a 9-1 cushion.

San Jose then pushed their lead to 11-1 in the bottom of the fifth when Garcia connected for his second home run of the night - a two-out, two-run blast to left. Reynolds doubled to deep left with two outs prior to Garcia's long ball.

Stockton's Sandber Pimentel hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth before the Ports plated two more runs in the seventh to knock Reyes out of the game. Connor Kaden entered from the bullpen and quickly recorded the final out of the seventh before Dobson capped the scoring for the night with a solo home run in the bottom of the inning. Kaden (2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO) then kept Stockton off the scoreboard in the eighth and ninth innings to seal the victory.

Ports starter Branden Butler (1-2) suffered the loss after yielding five runs (all earned) on six hits over 2 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out six.

