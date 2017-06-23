Reyes-Led Missions Roll Past \\"Hounds in Opener

News Release

In front of a lively Wolff Stadium crowd of 6,220 Thursday night, San Antonio got a big night from Franmil Reyes and cruised to a 9-5 win over Midland.

The first-half champion Missions, playing in their first home game since winning the division, greeted RockHound lefty Evan Manarino with a three-run first inning. Highlighting the rally was a two-run double to right by Reyes.

After Midland got on the board against righty Kyle Lloyd in the third with a Brett Vertigan RBI-single, San Antonio put up another three spot in the bottom half. This time the Missions' rally came via the long ball as catcher Stephen McGee 's three-run blast off Manarino (1-4) pushed the lead to 6-1.

Lloyd, the reigning Texas League Pitcher of the Week, wasn't his sharpest Thursday, but was effective. The Sacramento, CA native allowed the 'Hounds to plate another in the fourth and two more in the sixth to close within 6-4. In six and two-thirds innings, Lloyd (6-4) allowed the four runs on eight hits and one walk, while striking out eight.

San Antonio put up its third and final three spot in the seventh against reliever Carlos Navas, highlighted by a two-run shot by Reyes, who finished with game highs in both hits (3) and RBI (4).

Midland capped scoring in the eighth with a Viosergy Rosa RBI-groundout off lefty Kyle McGrath . Brad Wieck worked a perfect ninth to cap another Missions victory.

San Antonio (2-1, 43-30) resumes its four-game series with Midland (0-3, 35-38) Friday on Used Car Night presented by Security Service Federal Credit Union. Six lucky fans will go home with a "New to You" Used Car courtesy of SSFCU. Fans (18 and older) can sign up for the car raffle upon entry for game. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. Enyel De Los Santos (4-3, 4.92) will get the ball for the Missions. Midland has yet to announce a starter.

