Revs Kick off Preseason Prep with Entrance Physicals; Begin
January 24, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - New England Revolution News Release
New England Revolution News
Revs kick off preseason prep with entrance physicals; begin training on Tuesday
It's been 94 days since the New England Revolution's 2016 campaign came to an end last October, but the long, lonely offseason is finally a thing of the past as the Revs kicked off 2017 preseason prep on Monday evening, undergoing entrance physicals at Gillette Stadium.Hear from both Andrew Farrell and Kelyn Rowe as the Revs get ready to take the field for the first time on Tuesday.
