Revs Ã¢=80" with New Signings Angoua and

News Release

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Friday was a busy day for the New England Revolution.The club officially unveiled their second "mystery" center back signing as Ivorian veteran Benjamin Angoua arrives on loan from Ligue 1 side EA Guingamp, while the Revs also traveled cross country to begin a 12-day training stint in Casa Grande, Arizona.

Both Angoua and Slovenian center back Antonio Mlinar Delamea made the trip with their new club as they begin the process of adjusting to life in MLS ahead of the March 4 opener in Colorado. They're joined by New England's returning core and a group of trialists and draftees looking to make a mark.

The Revs have three preseason matches on the docket during their first trip to the Grand Canyon State, beginning on Tuesday, January 31, against expansion side Minnesota United. They'll follow up with meetings against the New York Red Bulls (February 3) and Sporting Kansas City (February 7).

Following the five-hour flight on Friday the Revs ran through a light session at Grande Sports World, but the real work in the desert begins on Saturday, when they'll return to double sessions. Stay with us for comprehensive coverage as the action ramps up in the coming days and weeks.

