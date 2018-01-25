REVOLUTION UNVEILS BALLPARK PASS

News Release

Monthly Subscription Product Gives Fans the Power of Price,

(January 24, 2018, York, Pa.) - The power of convenience and flexibility is now in the hands of York Revolution fans - and at the best price ever. Thanks to the team's brand new subscription service called the Ballpark Pass, Revs fans can now skip the ticket ordering process all together, proceed right to the gates, flash their smartphones, and take in each home game for less than $3 a game.

Pass holders will create a logon they'll use each day they want to attend one of the Atlantic League champion's 71 openings in 2018. Through a fast and easy online process, they can now sign up and pay the first month's fee of $34.79 using a credit card that will be kept on file and charged for each of the remaining five months of the season. The Ballpark Pass gives subscribers the entire season of Revolution action for $208.74 (including tax) - or just $2.94 a game.

When they log on, pass holders will receive a unique bar code on their smartphones to use at the PeoplesBank Park gates. Once the bar codes are scanned, pass holders will have their choice of any available spot in the ballpark's three general admission areas - Arch Street Eats, the outfield bench seating in DownTown's Playground, or the bench seating or lawn space in the Appell Lawn.

"We are very excited to be among the leaders in sports who are pioneering this technology," said Revolution General Manager John Gibson. "We've seen it succeed in Major League markets, and we wanted the passionate fans of our area to benefit from the same kind of convenience and flexibility. The Ballpark Pass really empowers fans to catch as many games as possible as easily as possible for a great price.'

The Ballpark Pass is now on sale at www.yorkrevolution.com . For more information, visit the site or the PeoplesBank Park Ticket Office, or call (717) 801-HITS.

