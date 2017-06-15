News Release

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution will play D.C. United in the 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 at Harvard University's Jordan Field on Wednesday, June 28. With a win, New England would also host the Quarterfinal match against either the Philadelphia Union or New York Red Bulls with a location and date to be determined. The Revolution defeated the Rochester Rhinos, 3-0, in the Fourth Round contest at Anderson Stadium in Providence, R.I. on June 14.The Revolution and D.C. United have met four times in the U.S. Open Cup and New England holds a 2-2-0 record. New England has hosted D.C. in Open Cup play once before on Aug. 22, 2001, when the Revolution claimed a 2-0 victory in the Semifinal at Foxboro Stadium. The Revs have faced D.C. United in MLS play once already this season, securing a 2-2 draw at home on April 22.

Tickets for the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 match start at $15 and will go on sale to the public on Monday, June 19 at Revolutionsoccer.net. This event is being sold exclusively through Revolutionsoccer.net and fans will not be able to purchase tickets at the Gillette Stadium box office.

In 2016, the Revolution made it all the way to the Open Cup Final before falling at FC Dallas, 4-2. Overall, the Revs are 20-14-4 in 38 total games in the competition, including a 13-5-2 mark in hosted matches. In 2007, New England defeated FC Dallas in the final, 3-2, to secure the team's first Open Cup trophy.

Dating back to 1914, the U.S. Open Cup is the oldest cup competition in United States soccer and is among the oldest in the world. Open to all affiliated amateur and professional teams in the United States, the annual U.S. Open Cup is a single-elimination tournament. The winner of the U.S. Open Cup receives a bid to the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League, an annual tournament between the top clubs from North America, Central America, and The Caribbean. The CONCACAF Champions League's winner is awarded a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup.

