Revolution to be Re-Named \\"Pretzels\\"

News Release

(April 14, York, Pa.) - Maryland has the crab. Philly has the cheesesteak. The Fresno Grizzlies have claimed the taco, and the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs have gone full bacon. But the tastiest topper to the trend will come this summer when the York Revolution become the York Pretzels, complete with mustard and salt - on a jersey, that is.

Calling it a "promotion with a twist," team officials announced today that York's Atlantic League team will be re-branded for one day to both honor its county's status as the snack food capital of America and to benefit one of its non-profit partners, Penn-Mar Human Services.

For the Friday, August 25, match-up against ALPB rival Lancaster, York players will don specialty jerseys emblazoned with the name "Pretzels" in an appropriately baked-dough color and featuring the required salt sprinkles atop each letter. The tasty type font will sit on a mustard-colored background, and the team will wear matching hats as well.

"Yorkers are a competitive bunch," said team President Eric Menzer. "When a couple of other teams started promotions around foods specific to their regions, we knew we had to act to protect our county's edible birthright - snack food. We chose the pretzel to represent that category since it is synonymous with the ballpark dining experience."

York's promotion, Menzer added, is not just for fun. Through sponsorship from PeoplesBank, the specially designed "York Pretzel" jerseys worn by the players will be auctioned after the game to further support Penn-Mar Human Services' many programs and services for area residents with disabilities and human service needs.

"We're as serious about charity as Yorkers are about carbohydrates," said Menzer. "We have had a great relationship with Penn-Mar since 2010, so it's great to have another opportunity to help their good cause."

General Manager John Gibson added that he was prepared to join the minor league baseball food fight fray.

"I'll stack ours fans up against any when it comes to their love of food and the identity of York as the snack food capital of America," Gibson said. "We don't back down from a fight - even one that involves dough, salt, and mustard."

About the York Revolution:

The York Revolution Professional Baseball Club is a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The Revolution were Atlantic League Champions in 2010 and 2011. The 2017 season will be the team's 11th. Located at 5 Brooks Robinson Way, PeoplesBank Park hosts all 70 home games, in addition to myriad events through the entire calendar year. For tickets or more information, please call 717-801-HITS (4487) or visit the Revolution online at www.YorkRevolution.com .

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB):

The Atlantic League has been a leader in professional baseball and a gateway to Major League Baseball since 1998. Over 36 million fans have attended Atlantic League games and more than 800 players and 50 managers and coaches have joined MLB organizations directly from the ALPB. The Atlantic League emphasizes winning baseball games, showcasing the talent of top-caliber players and offering affordable family entertainment to metropolitan markets serving nearly 15% of the US population. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com .

