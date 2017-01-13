Revolution Ticketing, Customer Service, and Operations Staff Recognized at 2016 MLS Club & Executive

January 13, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - New England Revolution News Release





FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution ticketing, customer service, and operations staffs took home some hardware at the 2016 MLS Club & Executive Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday night. Held every year in conjunction with the MLS SuperDraft, the year-end awards recognize individuals and club staffs for their outstanding work off the field.

New England's Ticket Sales staff earned a 2016 MLS President's Awards for Group Ticket Sales and Full Season Ticket Renewals. Led by Vice President of Ticket Sales & Customer Service James Mullins, Director of Business Operations and Customer Service Joe Chamas, Director of Group Sales Eddie Ross, Package Sales Manager Dan Dropkin-Frank, and a dedicated team of account executives and sales associates, this marks the fourth consecutive year the club's ticket sales and customer service staff has been honored for its work.

The staff also won President's Awards in 2013 and 2015, the Commissioner's Award for Group Ticket Sales in 2014, and Ticket Sales Team of the Year in 2015.

In addition, Customer Service Representative Connor McCarthy earned an Excellence Award for Customer Service and Season Ticket Retention. It marks the second consecutive year a Revolution representative has earned an Excellence Award, which is distributed to MLS club representatives who rank among the top 10 league-wide in total season ticket renewals.

The Revolution were also awarded Operations Staff of the Year. Led by Jason Gove, Tyler Fletcher, and Carlos Sanabria, the operations staff oversees the club's day-to-day logistics, player accommodations, and game day timeline and execution. Gove, the Revolution's Director of Operations, previously won MLS Team Administrator of the Year in 2013.

