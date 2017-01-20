Revolution Seeking 2017 Seasonal Staff

January 20, 2017 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





York, Pa.- York Revolution officials announced today their search for vital components of their 2017 roster - the members of the seasonal staff who make a visit to PeoplesBank Park a "best day ever" for York fans.

The team is currently accepting applications for a wide array of seasonal positions and looking for talented, dedicated staffers to help make Revs time a great time for each and every guest visiting the ballpark during the 70 home games of the team's 2017 season. Opening Day is April 28, and the regular season concludes on September 17.

Openings include internships in sales as well as seasonal game day staff positions for security greeters, ushers, ticket-takers, box office representatives, porters, grounds crew members, parking attendants, customer service representatives, promotional crew members, camera operators, and bat boys.

Interested applicants can find the full list of open positions and submit applications via the team's website, www.yorkrevolution.com . Applicants may also apply in person at the Apple Chevrolet Ticket Office at PeoplesBank Park at 5 Brooks Robinson Way in downtown York.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Atlantic League Stories from January 20, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.