REVOLUTION PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE TAKES SHAPE

News Release

Atlantic League Champions Announce Early Highlights Of Expansive 2018 Season

(January 22, 2018, York, Pa.) - With more than three months to go until the start of the 2018 season, the defending Atlantic League Champion York Revolution has announced large portions of its promotional calendar for the coming year. Team officials said fan feedback, early planning, and the commitment of new and returning sponsors has led to what is already promising to be among the team's best seasons yet.

"We've got a championship to celebrate and defend, terrific support from sponsors, and a fan base eager to pick up right where we left off," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "We're excited to be able to announce some great plans already in place, and we'll have more news to come regarding theme nights, celebrity appearances, and giveaways. Revs Time can't get here quickly enough!"

The 2018 season will start Thursday, April 26, with a celebration of the 2017 season, when the Revolution went from the bottom of the Freedom Division at the league's halfway point to win the Atlantic League Championship in a sweep of the Long Island Ducks. Opening Day festivities will include unveiling the team's third pennant in the outfield of PeoplesBank Park and presenting championship rings to returning coaches and players.

The team further announced the following highlights of the 2018 season:

72 home games (two more than 2017) 12 Saturday post-game, inside-the-park fireworks displays (one more than last season), including a display on June 9 presented by MidAtlantic Industrial Equipment and one on June 23 presented by Allied Milk Producers 3 confirmed giveaways so far - a Revolution T-shirt on May 12 presented by the Law Firm of Dale E. Anstine, an eco-friendly tote bag on June 9 presented by York County Solid Waste Authority, and a Revolution hat on August 26 presented by Stambaugh Plumbing & Heating 3 Crab Feasts presented by Capt. Bob's Crabs - June 10, July 22, and August 26 3 Trivia Nights hosted by Showtime Trivia - June 18, August 6, and August 20 3 weekday day games - Baseball in Education days on May 2 and 30 and Camp Day on July 25 3 chances to camp in the outfield after the game - Boy Scout Nights on June 29 and August 3 and Girl Scout Night on July 20 5 games celebrating area schools - Spring Grove Area School District on April 28, York Country Day School on May 11, Dover Area School District on May 13, Northeastern School District on May 15, and Southern York County School District on May 16 The return of baseball on July 4, as the Revs host a special 5:00 p.m. game followed by July4York presented by York Traditions Bank, with fireworks presented by Glatfelter Insurance Youth Football and Spirit Night on July 21, featuring an appearance by an NFL celebrity to be announced later Theme Nights to date May 11 - Grease Night (in honor of the film's 40th anniversary) May 12 - Soccer Night May 13 - Emergency Responders Day May 25 - Star Wars Night May 27 - Salute to Veterans June 7 - Swim Night, presented by the York County YMCA June 9 - Superhero Night June 10 - Princess Day June 20 - LGBTQ Pride Night June 23 - Ag & Farm Night, presented by BB&T June 24 - Pirate Day June 29 - Harry Potter Night July 13 - Stranger Things Night August 25 - Bike Night August 31 - Game of Thrones Night September 2 - Made in York Day (Salute to the American Worker) September 14 - Ladies Night September 15 - High School Spirit Night September 16 - Fan Appreciation Day

Full-season, half-season, and multi-game ticket plans for the 2018 York Revolution season are currently on sale. Fans can build custom ticket plans to attend exactly the events they want from the promotional calendar. For more information, go to www.yorkrevolution.com, call (717) 801-HITS, or visit the PeoplesBank Park Ticket Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Single game tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.

