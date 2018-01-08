Revolution Hiring for 2018 Season

News Release

York's Professional Baseball Team Invites Job-Seekers To Join the Team Behind the Team

(January 5, 2018, York, Pa.) - The Atlantic League Champion York Revolution is searching for the next great additions to the "team behind the team" and has announced it is accepting applications for 2018 seasonal staff positions.

The team is seeking applicants for a wide array of seasonal positions and looking for talented, dedicated staffers to help make Revs Time a great time for each and every guest visiting PeoplesBank Park during the 72 home games of the team's 2018 season. Opening Day is April 26, and the regular season concludes on September 16.

Openings include internships in sales as well as seasonal game day staff positions for security greeters, ushers, ticket-takers, box office representatives, porters, grounds crew members, parking attendants, customer service representatives, promotional crew members, camera operators, and bat boys.

Interested applicants can find the full list of open positions and submit applications via the team's website, www.yorkrevolution.com . Applicants may also apply in person at the PeoplesBank Park Ticket Office at 5 Brooks Robinson Way in downtown York.

