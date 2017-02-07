Revolution Announce Fifth-Annual National Anthem Auditions

February 7, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - New England Revolution News Release





The New England Revolution will host live auditions in search of artists to perform the National Anthem at three of the club's 2017 home matches at Gillette Stadium. Soloists, groups, instrumentalists, and other unique musicians that wish to audition should submit their sample performances digitally by sending an mp3, .mp4, or YouTube video link to Anthems@revolutionsoccer.net between now and 5 p.m. on February 20.

Select contestants from the submissions will be called back for the live final auditions, to be held at The Lansdowne Pub on Thursday, March 9, at 6:00pm. Representatives from the Revolution will contact the contestants selected for live auditions. No phone calls or emails inquiring about the status of a submission will be accepted.

To be considered, please submit your sample performance using the subject: 2017 National Anthem Submission, with the following information included in your email:

Name

Age

Phone Number

Email Address

Performance Experience

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from February 7, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.