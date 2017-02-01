Revolution Academy Players Announce College Commitments
February 1, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, MA. - Nine Revolution Academy players have announced their college commitments for the 2017-18 academic year. Today marks the first day that a high school senior can sign a binding National Letter of Intent for a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) member institution.
"We are very proud that nearly all of these Academy graduates joined us five years ago with our inaugural U14 team. The progress and development that they have made is a testament to the hard work each player has put in throughout a very challenging process," Revolution Director of Youth Development Bryan Scales said, "I believe that their best soccer is still ahead of them as they embark on the next phase of their journey at some of the best universities in the nation."
UnitedHealthcare Academy Player of the Year Justin Rennicks has committed to play for perennial NCAA Division 1 soccer power Indiana University.
Joseph Brito will play for 2016 Conference USA Regular Season Champion University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Calvin Aroh has committed to NCAA DIII National Champion, Tufts University, where he will be teammates with Revolution Academy alum Bruce Johnson (2014), while Matt Ranieri is set to join Ivy League Champion Dartmouth College, which will see him reunite with Revolution Academy alum Amadu Kunateh (2015).
Two pairs of Academy alums will remain teammates in college as they join two 2016 NCAA Tournament participants. Izaiah Jennings and Trey Miller will play for the University of Louisville, while Alex Shterenberg and Nick Woodruff will don the green and white for Michigan State University.
Rounding out the list of college commitments, Eddie Walsh will play for Xavier University, who most recently qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2014.
The deadline for high school seniors to sign a National Letter of Intent is on August 1. Additional Under-18 player college commitments are expected in the coming months.
Revolution Academy College Commitments
Name
Hometown
School
Calvin Aroh
Glastonbury, Conn.
Tufts University
Joseph Brito
Bolton, Conn.
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Izaiah Jennings
Barrington, R.I.
University of Louisville
Trey Miller
Monson, Mass.
University of Louisville
Matt Ranieri
Natick, Mass.
Dartmouth College
Justin Rennicks
South Hamilton, Mass.
Indiana University
Alex Shterenberg
Westwood, Mass.
Michigan State University
Eddie Walsh
Westwood, Mass.
Xavier University
Nick Woodruff
Attleborough, Mass.
Michigan State University
