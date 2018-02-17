Revamped Grizzlies Beat Allen 5-4

Allen, Texas - The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Allen Americans 5-4 Friday night at Allen Event Center.

Jake Marchment had one goal and one assist in his Utah debut as Joel Rumpel earned his first win with the Grizzlies by stopping 25 of 29.

"Our new guys all played good games, we won a lot of battles tonight," said Head Coach/General Manager Tim Branham. "It was an all-around good game."

Marchment (9) gave Utah a 1-0 lead 14:40 into the first period as he battled in the crease and spun a puck in with Brendan Harms (two assists) and Ryan Misiak (two assists) picking up assists after Rumpel had made a save on the other end.

Utah made it 2-0, 3:57 into the second period, with Zach Saar (5) going hard to the net in his first game since January 13 after missing 13-straight games injured as Rob Mann and Mitch Jones picked up assists.

Allen tied the game at 2 on two goals in 2:57 and then came close to taking a lead in a hockey game that stayed 2-2 for 9:51 as Utah got some big saves from Rumpel.

Michael Pelech (11) knocked in a rebound after winning a face-off shorthanded in the final minute of the second period to give Utah a 3-2 lead after he knocked in a rebound on a Taylor Richart blast as Marchment picked up his second point of the night on an assist.

Utah built a 5-2 lead with two goals in 2:59 at 4:36 and 7:35 of the third period as Brad Navin (8) scored on a two-on-one from Austin Ortega before Ryan Walters (21) scored on tic-tac-toe passes from Harms and Misiak.

Allen made it 5-3 30 seconds later and made it 5-4 with 41 seconds left as Utah held on.

Along with Marchment, Gage Ausmus, Mitch Maxwell and Sam Babintsev all made their Grizzlies debuts Friday. Pelech and Saar both returned to the lineup after over a month injured.

Back Home

The Grizzlies return home for a Maverik Monday Matinee Monday, February 19 against Idaho at 1:30 p.m. Kids under 12 will be admitted for $6 and adults can Buy One Ticket and Get One Ticket Free with their Maverik Adventure Club Card.

Grizzlies Fight Cancer

Friday and Saturday, February 23 and 24 the Grizzlies team with Stadler to fight cancer. For $20, fans can get a lower bowl ticket to either game, a Grizzlies Fight Cancer T-Shirt, $5 donated to the local organization of their choice fighting cancer and a ticket will be donated to someone fighting cancer or a family member. This offer can purchased at utahgrizzlies.com/fightcancer. After Friday's game, fans are invited onto the ice to paint the name of someone close to them who has battled or is fighting cancer; donations will be accepted. Saturday, the team will auction off the specialty jerseys that they will wear that weekend with all proceeds going to fight cancer.

