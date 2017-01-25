Return of Beast Leading Scorer Pacan Highlights Recent Transactions

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Brampton Beast, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Montreal Canadiens, announce today that power forward and 2016-17 Beast leading goal-scorer David Pacan is returning to Brampton following a successful stint with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch.

Pacan, 25, appeared in six contests during his most recent trip to the AHL and was effective at both ends of the ice, collecting two assists during his time in Syracuse.

Pacan's strong play throughout his career has earned him four different trips to the American Hockey League with four different teams, including the San Antonio Rampage, Utica Comets, Norfolk Admirals and now the Crunch and this stretch could very well be considered the most successful of his career.

Both of his assists came in a big 4-1 win over the top team in the AHL, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, on January 16 in a game that saw Pacan earn some high-quality power-play minutes.

Pacan is likely to make the trip with his Beast teammates this weekend as they head to Kalamazoo to face the Wings on Friday night before travelling to West Virginia to face the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday night.

In separate transactions, the Beast have released defenseman Travis Armstrong and forward Stephon Thorne from their Standard Player Contracts (SPC).

Armstrong, a native of Smiths Falls, Ontario, recorded nine penalty minutes during his five-game stint with the Beast this season. He appeared in seven games and recorded nine penalty minutes with the club during the 2015-16 ECHL season.

Thorne, 26, appeared in two games for the Beast this season and did not record a point. He has now appeared in 72 career games with the Beast between the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons, scoring eight goals while adding five assists and 135 penalty minutes.

