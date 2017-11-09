Restrepo Up for Goalkeeper of the Year; Ibeagha for Defender of the Year

November 9, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - San Antonio FC
News Release
SAN ANTONIO FC GOALKEEPER DIEGO RESTREPO AND DEFENDER SEBASTIEN IBEAGHA NAMED 2017 USL AWARDS FINALISTS
SAN ANTONIO, TX (Nov. 9, 2017) - San Antonio FC goalkeeper Diego Restrepo and defender Sebastien Ibeagha were named as finalists for the 2017 USL Awards, the league announced today. Restrepo will have a chance to win Goalkeeper of the Year while Ibeagha is nominated for Defender of the Year.
Restrepo is a finalist after recording 12 clean sheets in the USL regular season, which marked the most by any goalkeeper in the league. Restrepo's 12 shutouts fell one short of the USL all-time record of 13, which was set by Brandon Miller of the Rochester Rhinos in 2015. The Venezuela native recorded 69 saves, posting a 76.7 save success rate, which led the USL (min. 20 games). Restrepo recorded a 0.80 goals against average on the season, finishing second in the Golden Glove race.
Ibeagha led the league in clearances (190) during the regular season while ranking second in minutes played (2,700) for SAFC. Ibeagha won 61.4 percent of aerial duels to lead the team, which finished with the league's best defense. In the 2017 USL Playoffs, Ibeagha recorded 15 clearances, two blocks and one interception in 210 minutes.
Together, Ibeagha and Restrepo helped SAFC record a USL-high 15 shutouts on the season, as well as the second-longest shutout streak in USL history, going 672 minutes without conceding a goal from April 28 to June 17.
2017 USL Award Finalists
2017 Goalkeeper of the Year Finalists - Winner announced Monday, Nov. 20
Earl Edwards Jr., Orlando City B
Mitch Hildebrandt, FC Cincinnati
Diego Restrepo, San Antonio FC
2017 Coach of the Year Finalists - Winner announced Monday, Nov. 20
Mark Briggs, Real Monarchs SLC
James O'Connor, Louisville City FC
Ian Russell, Reno 1868 FC
2017 Defender of the Year Finalists - Winner announced Tuesday, Nov. 21
Paco Craig, Louisville City FC
Harrison Delbridge, FC Cincinnati
Sebastien Ibeagha, San Antonio FC
2017 Rookie of the Year Finalists - Winner announced Tuesday, Nov. 21
Richard Ballard, Louisville City FC
Santi Moar, Bethlehem Steel FC
Chris Wehan, Reno 1868 FC
2017 Most Valuable Player Finalists - Winner announced Wednesday, Nov. 22
Chandler Hoffman, Real Monarchs SLC
Dane Kelly, Reno 1868 FC
Enzo Martinez, Charlotte Independence
- Delbridge, Hildebrandt Tabbed USL Award Finalists - FC Cincinnati
