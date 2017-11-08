Restrepo and Ibeagha Named to All-League First Team

News Release

SAN ANTONIO, TX (Nov. 8, 2017) - San Antonio FC goalkeeper Diego Restrepo and defender Sebastien Ibeagha were named to the USL All-League First Team, the league announced today. The USL also named SAFC midfielder Billy Forbes to the All-League Second Team. San Antonio is one of just three teams with a pair of players on the All-League First Team along with Real Monarchs SLC and Reno 1868 FC.

"Congrats to Diego, Sebastien and Billy on being named to the USL All-League Teams, said SAFC Head Coach Darren Powell. "They've all had very good seasons. The team success was a catalyst for their individual success and I'm sure they're very appreciative of all their teammates' collective efforts for this recognition. As a club, we're pleased to have the first three SAFC players to receive this honor."

Restrepo recorded 12 clean sheets in the USL regular season, which marked the most by any goalkeeper in the league. Restrepo's 12 shutouts fell one short of the USL all-time record of 13, which was set by Brandon Miller of the Rochester Rhinos in 2015. The Venezuela native recorded 69 saves, posting a 76.7 save success rate and finishing as runner-up in the race for the USL Golden Glove with a 0.80 goals against average. In two playoff matches, Restrepo conceded two goals and recorded six saves.

SAFC defender Sebastien Ibeagha led the league in clearances (190) during the regular season and is a top candidate for USL Defender of the Year. Ibeagha ranked second in minutes played (2,700) for SAFC and led the team in clearances, interceptions (55) and blocks (20), helping the team record the fewest losses in the league (four). In the 2017 USL Playoffs, Ibeagha recorded 15 clearances, two blocks and one interception in 210 minutes.

Together, Ibeagha and Restrepo helped SAFC record the best defense in the USL in 2017, conceding a league-low 24 goals and recording a USL-high 15 shutouts on the season. On the back of strong performances from both players, SAFC recorded the second-longest shutout streak in USL history, going 672 minutes without conceding a goal from April 28 to June 17.

SAFC midfielder Billy Forbes earned USL All-League Second Team honors after scoring 10 goals and recording nine assists, becoming the club's all-time leader in both categories. Forbes was named to the USL Team of the Week on four occasions throughout the season, and was named the USL Player of the Month for the month of April after he scored six goals and recorded three assists in the first seven games of the year. The Turks and Caicos native was tied for the team-lead in appearances, featuring in 31 regular season matches.

San Antonio FC concluded the 2017 regular season with a 17-4-11 record, finishing second in the USL Western Conference standings and earning their first playoff berth in club history. SAFC advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals before being eliminated by the OKC Energy on penalty kicks.

2017 USL All-League First Team 2017 USL All-League Second Team

GK - Diego Restrepo, San Antonio FC GK - Earl Edwards Jr., Orlando City B

D - Paco Craig, Louisville City FC D - Ryan Felix, Rochester Rhinos

D - Harrison Delbridge, FC Cincinnati D - James Kiffe, Sacramento Republic FC

D - Sebastian Ibeagha, San Antonio FC D - Taylor Mueller, Charleston Battery

D - Forrest Lasso, Charleston Battery D - Jimmy Ockford, Reno 1868 FC

M - Marcel Schäfer, Tampa Bay Rowdies M - Vincent Bezecourt, New York Red Bulls II

M - Sebastian Velasquez, Real Monarchs SLC M - Billy Forbes, San Antonio FC

M - Chris Wehan, Reno 1868 FC M - Justin Portillo, Charleston Battery

F - Chandler Hoffman, Real Monarchs SLC F - Juan Pablo Caffa, Tulsa Roughnecks FC

F - Dane Kelly, Reno 1868 FC F - Corey Hertzog, Pittsburgh Riverhounds

F - Enzo Martinez, Charlotte Independence F - Romario Williams, Charleston Battery

