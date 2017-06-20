Resilient Indians Win It 7-6 on Inoa\\"s Walk-Off

News Release

Spokane, WASH. - On Monday night 3,812 fans saw firsthand the toughness and relentlessness that this new group of Spokane Indians embody. The team battled back from not one, but two different deficits to defeat the Boise Hawks with Cristian Inoa's walk-off RBI single on Social Media Monday presented by Coors Light and 103.1 KCDA. With the 7-6 victory, Spokane won its five-game series against Boise.

After Spokane grabbed a 1-0 lead on a Yohel Pozo RBI double, it was the Hawks who took control of the game in the third inning. Boise drove in four runs in the third, including a bases clearing double by J.B. Moss. The Hawks ended the top half with a three-run lead.

The 4-1 deficit remained until the bottom of the seventh inning. Kole Enright scored on a passed ball, followed by Chad Smith scoring on a wild pitch to make it a 4-3 game. Cristian Inoa's sacrifice fly brought in Melvin Novoa to tie the game up at four.

Still tied in the bottom of the eighth, Yohel Pozo crushed a Mike Bunal offering to give Spokane the lead once again. For Pozo it was his first home run and the team's league leading sixth of the season.

The game looked to be over in the top of the ninth inning. Spokane held a 5-4 lead with two outs. But Boise responded with a clutch swing from Jonathan Piron with a man on. His two-run shot to right gave the lead back to the Hawks, and appeared to completely swing the momentum in their favor.

The Indians were down but not out of it. With one out in the bottom half, Kobie Taylor got the offense going with a single to left. The next batter, Miguel Aparicio, hit a ball down the first base line that deflected off the glove of Boise first baseman Conner Hale. The deflection allowed Taylor to score and tie the game at five. With Aparicio's speed he made it all the way to third. That set the stage for Cristian Inoa. With a 1-2 count, the 17-year-old got one to fall into left center field to bring in Aparicio for the game-winning run. Inoa said after the game that it was his first walk-off hit in his entire playing career.

Next up, the Spokane Indians hit the road for the first time this season. Spokane will start with a three-game road trip with the Tri-City Dust Devils. At 4-1, Tri-City currently leads the North division in the Northwest League. After three games against the Dust Devils, the Indians will head north of the border for a three game series with the Vancouver Canadians.

The Indians will return home on Monday, June 26th to host the Tri-City Dust Devils for a three-game series. Monday night will be Smokey Bear Night presented by Nicks Handmade Boots, Spokane's Greatest Hits KEY 101, and 94.1 The Bear. Join the Spokane Indians as Smokey Bear and the Wildland Fire Agencies will be on hand to provide fire prevention education. Get ready for Smokey Bear trivia and fun prizes. The game starts at 6:30 PM with gates opening at 5:30 PM. Tickets for all Spokane Indians home games are available to purchase at the Avista Stadium Ticket Office or at spokaneindians.com. Reserve your seats today by calling (509) 343-OTTO (6886) or TicketsWest at 1-800-325-SEAT.

