Residency Report: WFC U-18 and U-16 Pick up Home Wins
January 30, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
BURNABY, BC - Whitecaps FC Residency U-16 and U-18 hosted their Sacramento Republic FC counterparts over the weekend, with each of the young 'Caps sides emerging victorious.
The U-16 'Caps won convincingly over Sacramento with a 5-1 score behind a brace from midfielder Gurman Sangha. Forward Jose Hernandez earned the home side two kicks from the spot with his aggressive attack, resulting in penalty kick goals from himself and Alessandro Hojabrpour.
Striker Jacob Aulin-Angelozzi also pitched in the scoring for the 'Caps.
"A good performance all around. I would describe it as a hungry appetite for the game today," said U-16 head coach Adam Day. "We pressed well, created lots of chances from various solutions, and we were duly rewarded with the goals. Overall, a very pleasing performance and result."
On the U-18 side, WFC Residency scored a 2-1 win over Republic FC behind goals from forwards Terran Campbell and Thelonius Blair.
WFC Residency U-18 and U-16 are back in action next weekend when they head to California for a pair of road matches against Strikers FC and Pateadores. Follow @WFCResidency on Twitter for updates.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
Major League Soccer Stories from January 30, 2017
- Earthquakes Weekly Update: January 30, 2017 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Residency Report: WFC U-18 and U-16 Pick up Home Wins - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sounders FC Signs Midfielder Gustav Svensson - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy Weekly Schedule: January 30 - February 6 - Los Angeles Galaxy
- Heaps Says 4-4-2 Will Continue to Be "Very Prevalent" for Revs - New England Revolution
- Goalkeeper Battle to Play out Through Preseaon - New England Revolution
- Sporting KC Signs Forward Soony Saad - Sporting Kansas City
- After Turbulent 2016, Kamara Aiming High in 2017 - New England Revolution
- Alvas Powell Named to Jamaica Men's National Team Roster - Portland Timbers
- Chicago Fire Introduce Digital Ticketing for 2017 Season - Chicago Fire
- Philadelphia Union Sign Defender Oguchi Onyewu - Philadelphia Union
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.