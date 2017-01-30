Residency Report: WFC U-18 and U-16 Pick up Home Wins

BURNABY, BC - Whitecaps FC Residency U-16 and U-18 hosted their Sacramento Republic FC counterparts over the weekend, with each of the young 'Caps sides emerging victorious.

The U-16 'Caps won convincingly over Sacramento with a 5-1 score behind a brace from midfielder Gurman Sangha. Forward Jose Hernandez earned the home side two kicks from the spot with his aggressive attack, resulting in penalty kick goals from himself and Alessandro Hojabrpour.

Striker Jacob Aulin-Angelozzi also pitched in the scoring for the 'Caps.

"A good performance all around. I would describe it as a hungry appetite for the game today," said U-16 head coach Adam Day. "We pressed well, created lots of chances from various solutions, and we were duly rewarded with the goals. Overall, a very pleasing performance and result."

On the U-18 side, WFC Residency scored a 2-1 win over Republic FC behind goals from forwards Terran Campbell and Thelonius Blair.

WFC Residency U-18 and U-16 are back in action next weekend when they head to California for a pair of road matches against Strikers FC and Pateadores. Follow @WFCResidency on Twitter for updates.

