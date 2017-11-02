Republic FC\\"s Jeremy Hall Called up to Puerto Rico National Team

News Release

Sacramento Republic FC Midfielder Jeremy Hall Called Up to Puerto Rico Men's National Team for Friendly Aimed at Raising Funds for Hurricane Relief Hall will play with the Puerto Rico National Team as they face Orlando City SC in a friendly match to raise money for United for Puerto Rico.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento Republic FC midfielder Jeremy Hall has been called up to the Puerto Rico National Team for their "Fuerza Puerto Rico" friendly match against Orlando City SC on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Hall is the third Republic FC player to be called up to his respective national team this season, joining Emrah Klimenta (Montenegro) and Trevin Caesar (Trinidad and Tobago). This is the second call-up for Hall as a member of Republic FC, having been previously called up in 2016.

The friendly match will be played at Orlando City Stadium and all proceeds from the match will go to United For Puerto Rico, an initiative that raises funds and aids recovery efforts for the island following the hurricanes that passed through this summer. The match will also serve as the final match for Kaká as a member of Orlando City, the club's first Designated Player and 2007 FIFA Player of the Year.

