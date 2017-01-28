Republic FC to Host New York Red Bulls in Preseason

January 28, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Sacramento Republic FC News Release





SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento Republic FC will host Major League Soccer's New York Red Bulls on Friday, Feb. 10 in a preseason friendly. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Bonney Field. Tickets will go on sale on Monday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com.

"We are delighted to have such a big football club, like the New York Red Bulls, come to Bonney Field on February 10," said Republic FC Head Coach and Technical Director Paul Buckle. "I am excited to have our players and our fans go up against one of the best clubs in Major League Soccer. It will be a great challenge early in the season to test the strength of our squad as we return from training camp in Mexico."

The Red Bulls will be the fourth MLS team Republic FC has faced, joining the likes of the San Jose Earthquakes, Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake. New York was the 2016 MLS Eastern Conference regular season champions with an overall record of 16-9-9, but were eliminated from the MLS playoffs in the Conference Semifinals by the Montreal Impact.

The Red Bulls' roster includes forward Bradley Wright-Phillips and midfielder Sacha Kljestan, who led the MLS in goals and assists respectively in 2016. Wright-Phillips scored 24 goals while adding five assists in 34 appearances in 2016. The goal total topped New York City FC's David Villa's total by a single goal, but was seven more then the next closest player. Kljestan had a career-high 20 assists while adding six goals. His 20 assists were five more than then next MLS player. Kljestan, along with goalkeeper Luis Robles, was invited to the U.S. Men's National Team camp in January 2017.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $24 (excluding fees). For more information, visit SacRepublicFC.com.

