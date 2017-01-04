Republic FC Sign Proven Scorer Trevin Caesar

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento Republic FC have agreed to a contract with Trevin Caesar for the 2017 USL season, pending league and federation approval. Caesar joins Republic FC after leading Orange County Blues FC in scoring in 2016.

"Trevin is a player that we took serious note of last season," said Republic FC Head Coach and Technical Director Paul Buckle. "He has electric pace and scored in the double figures in 2016. He is a player that will bring something different to our front line and I am excited to see him join our club."

Caesar has been a USL standout for the last two years, leading Orange County Blues FC in scoring in the 2016 season and sharing the club lead in goals in 2015 while playing for the Austin Aztex. In 2016, Caesar made 26 USL appearances for the Blues, scoring 10 goals including a brace in their final regular season match. In 2015, he made 27 USL appearances for the Aztex, scoring nine goals.

The forward is a regular member of the Trinidad and Tobago National Team. Caesar has made six appearances for the Soca Warriors, scoring two goals.

Republic FC season ticket for the 2017 USL season are now on sale starting at $337. For more information on season tickets or to view full player biographies and statistics, visit SacRepublicFC.com.

