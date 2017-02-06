Republic FC Re-Sign Defender James Kiffe

February 6, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Sacramento Republic FC News Release





SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento Republic FC have agreed to a contract with James Kiffe for the 2017 USL season, pending league and federation approval. Kiffe rejoins Republic FC for his fourth season with the club.

"I am really pleased that we have been able to bring James back for this season," said Republic FC Head Coach and Technical Director Paul Buckle. "I feel that last season he was a very important part of the team. He had his best season both defending and attacking last year and I believe there is more to come from him."

Kiffe has made 57 USL appearances with Republic FC since joining the club near the end of the 2014 season. He is third all-time in Republic FC history for appearances and his 4,641 USL minutes trail only fellow defender Emrah Klimenta for the club all-time lead.

The defender made 29 USL appearances in 2016, scoring a goal and adding five assists, second most on the club. Kiffe's goal, scored against Oklahoma City Energy FC on Aug. 2, 2016, was a match-winning goal and was his first as a professional. Kiffe played collegiately at UC Santa Barbara, making 45 appearances over three seasons. He scored three goals and added 11 assists in college.

2017 Republic FC season tickets are now on sale starting at $337 for 20 home matches including friendlies against New York Red Bulls on Feb. 10 and FC Cincinnati on Mar. 4. For more information on season tickets, or to view full player biographies and statistics, visit SacRepublicFC.com.

ABOUT SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC Sacramento Republic FC are the 2014 USL Champions. Sacramento Republic FC exists to make the Sacramento region into the most inspiring, energetic and rewarding place to live, work and play. Through the world's game, the club provides exciting, energetic and inclusive experiences to foster an indomitable movement including their efforts to procure MLS rights and a soccer-specific stadium in Downtown Sacramento. For more information, visit SacRepublicFC.com.

ABOUT USL

The USL is a vital part of soccer in the United States, on and off the field, and has more than doubled in size since 2014. The USL offers the highest level of competition under MLS on a national footprint with strong local ownership groups in major markets positioned for long-term success. With 29 teams in 19 American states and three Canadian provinces, the USL is the largest professional soccer league in the United States and Canada, and the world. The 2016 season marks the introduction of six teams - Bethlehem Steel FC, FC Cincinnati, Orlando City B, Rio Grande Valley FC, San Antonio FC and Swope Park Rangers KC. The USL's teams are divided into two conferences - Eastern and Western - with each team playing 30 regular season games. In addition to league play, USL teams compete in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup as well as various domestic and international exhibitions. The USL is the longest-standing professional affiliate member of U.S. Soccer. Every game of the 2017 USL season can be seen live, free and in HD on Match Center at www.USLSoccer.com, with updates from across the league also available on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

- ### - James Kiffe

Position: Defender

Height: 5-11

Weight: 180

Born: 1/24/1989

Birthplace: Santa Barbara, California

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





United Soccer League Stories from February 6, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.