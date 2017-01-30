Republic FC Announce 2017 Training Camp and Preseason

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento Republic FC began their 2017 training camp today in Sinaloa, Mexico for the second straight season and will return to Sacramento on Feb. 6. They will play MLS clubs, the New York Red Bulls and San Jose Earthquakes, in addition to friendlies against FC Cincinnati, Reno 1868 FC, San Francisco Deltas, Fresno Fuego and Sacramento State Men's Soccer before kicking off the regular season on Mar. 26.

"The preseason is a great device to bring together all of the work that was done in the offseason and help us find our identity as a team and as individuals," said Republic FC Head Coach and Technical Director Paul Buckle. "Mexico will begin our team bonding and help put together our tactical approach. The trip will also bring the new players up to speed with the players that are returning. There is no better way in my mind to bring the players together then to take the players away and put us in a place where we can get better."

All Republic FC signed players and select trialists reported to Cosumnes River College on Monday, Jan. 22 for preseason physicals and fitness testing. The club trained in Sacramento for two days before traveling to Sinaloa, Mexico for an intensive weeklong training session. The club is training at the same facility used by Liga MX clubs Santos Laguna, Club Tijuana and Ascenso MX club Dorados de Sinaloa. The club will return to Sacramento on Monday, Feb. 6.

"The preseason friendly matches provide an opportunity to iron out as many problems as we can to get prepared for the new season," continued Buckle. "We will be looking to win the games and put together everything that we are working on the training field, while also get much-needed minutes into the players' legs."

Republic FC will play two MLS opponents in preseason friendlies, the New York Red Bulls on Feb. 10 at Bonney Field and the San Jose Earthquakes on Feb. 25 at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, Calif. Republic FC will play four additional exhibition matches before the start of the 2017 USL season, including matches against fellow USL clubs FC Cincinnati and Reno 1868 FC, both of whom Republic FC will face for the first time, the San Francisco Deltas (NASL), the Fresno Fuego (PDL) and Sacramento State Men's Soccer (NCAA).

Tickets are on sale for Republic FC's preseason home matches against the New York Red Bulls and FC Cincinnati at Ticketmaster.com.

The current Sacramento Republic FC preseason schedule is below:

Date Match Location Tickets

Jan. 29 - Feb. 6 Training Sinaloa, Mexico

Feb. 10 vs New York Red Bulls Bonney Field Ticketmaster.com

Feb. 18 @ Fresno Fuego Chukchansi Park TicketReturn.com

Feb. 25 @ San Jose Earthquakes Avaya Stadium Ticketmaster.com

Mar. 1 @ Sac State Hornet Field TBA

Mar. 4 vs FC Cincinnati Bonney Field Ticketmaster.com

Mar. 11 @ Reno 1868 FC Greater Nevada Field TicketReturn.com

Mar. 18 @ San Francisco Deltas Kezar Stadium TBA

Additional friendlies and exhibitions may be announced. For more information on the 2017 Republic FC preseason and training camp visit SacRepublicFC.com.

