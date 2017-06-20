Reno Eight-Year-Old Cooper Sandoval Newest Aces Business Partner

News Release

RENO, NV. - Cooper Sandoval wowed Aces President Eric Edelstein earlier last month with a revolutionary children's toy. The eight-year-old Northern Nevada native pitched Reno Aces front office staff with the most popular 2017 must-have fidget spinner weeks before the craze swept the nation.

"I was extremely impressed with Cooper's business acumen," said Edelstein. "He delivered a very convincing pitch, and we had no choice but to get the wheels in motion to sell his product at Greater Nevada Field."

The fidget spinner is a toy like a top but spun in hand rather than on a surface. The user holds a pad at the center and flicks one of three rounded blades. The spinner rotates around a bearing at the center. The light weight of the device and the low friction of the bearing allows it to spin for a long time. What is it for? The fidget spinner has been framed as just a toy-but also as a stress-relief tool, a classroom menace, a treatment for ADHD, and a possible salve to smartphone addiction, among other things.

Cooper began selling his fidget spinners at school, and after selling over $500.00 in just two weeks, he realized he had just started his very first business. The Reno Aces purchased 500 fidget spinners from the elementary school business man and sell custom Arizona Diamondbacks, Reno Aces among others in the Team Store located in the rotunda entrance.

Cooper will join Edelstein before this afternoon's game at 12:30 PM on the field. "We are excited to share Cooper's success with all of Northern Nevada," said Edelstein. "All of his hard work and dedication will serve him well for years to come."

