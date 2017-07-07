Reno defeats Tacoma

News Release

RENO, Nevada - The Tacoma Rainiers (44-41) dropped their series finale against the Reno Aces (XX-XX) by a final score of 9-7 on Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Center fielder Leonys Martin (2x5, 2 R, 2B, 3B, RBI), first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (2x4, 2 R, 2B, BB), and shortstop Tyler Smith (2x3, 2B, 3 RBI) all registered multiple hits for Tacoma.

Reno rocketed out to an early 3-0 lead with a trio of runs in the bottom of the first inning. A pair of RBI groundouts sandwiched an RBI double to center field from Christian Walker.

The Aces tacked a run onto their lead courtesy of an RBI triple from Ildemaro Vargas in the bottom of the second inning, spotting the home team a 4-0 lead.

Tacoma rallied for a pair of runs in the top of the fourth to cut the Reno lead in half. An RBI double from Martin gave the Rainiers their first run of the night, and a run-scoring single off the bat of designated hitter Tyler O'Neill brought the score to 4-2.

The Rainiers and Aces exchanged single runs in each of the next three half innings, sending the game to the fifth with Reno holding a 6-3 lead. Tacoma pushed across four runs in the top of the fifth to take their first and only lead of the night at 7-6. A triple and two walks loaded the bases for second baseman Gordon Beckham, who reached base and drove in a run on a fielding error by Reno pitcher Drank Duncan. Right fielder Andrew Aplin followed with an RBI single to right and Smith capped the scoring with a two-run single to left.

The score remained steady at 7-6 until the bottom of the eighth, when Reno abruptly retook the lead with a three-run home run from Zach Borenstein, giving the Aces a 9-7 lead and ultimately a victory.

Rainiers starting pitcher Chase De Jong did not factor into the decision after allowing six runs on eight hits (one home run) over 3.2 innings of work. He walked three and struck out three.

Mark Lowe turned in 3.1 innings of spectacular relief, holding Reno off the scoreboard while limiting the offense to just three hits while striking out three.

Tacoma now heads to Sacramento to kick off a four-game series to be played in three days leading into the All-Star break. The Rainiers have yet to announce a starting pitcher, while the River Cats will hand the ball to left-hander Matt Gage (0-1, 5.40). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. PT.

