Reno defeats Tacoma

RENO, Nevada - Four late runs cancelled out a Tacoma Rainiers (38-35) rally in a 9-5 loss to the Reno Aces (47-28) on Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Center fielder Leonys Martin (2x5, R) collected the Rainiers only multi-hit performance of the night as the offense collected five runs on eight hits. Designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach chipped in with a three-run home run.

Rainiers starting pitcher Christian Bergman saw his streak of five consecutive PCL winning efforts snapped as he took a no decision. Bergman allowed five runs on seven hits over 4.2 innings of work while walking three and striking out three.

Left fielder Tyler O'Neill and shortstop Tyler Smith opened the top of the second inning with back-to-back doubles to put the Rainiers on the board with a 1-0 lead. Second baseman Zach Shank smoked an RBI single to center field later in the frame to extend the visitors lead to 2-0.

Reno scored one in the bottom of the third to cut into the Tacoma lead and took over with four runs in the bottom of the fifth, grabbing a 5-2 lead. The score remained there until the top of the eighth, when Vogelbach crushed a three-run home run into right field to tie the game at 5-5.

The tie was short-lived, however, as the Aces would retake the lead with four runs in the bottom of the eighth. The rally was capped by a three-run home run to left center field from Oswaldo Arcia.

Nick Hagadone (0.1 IP) and Mark Lowe (2.0 IP) both worked scoreless outings. Pat Light (0-1) took the loss, his first with Tacoma, after allowing four runs on one hit in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Right-hander Rob Whalen (0-4, 5.08) takes the mound for Tacoma in the series finale on Sunday afternoon, while Reno plans to go with left-hander Erik Jokisch (5-3, 5.82). First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. PT.

