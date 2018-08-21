Reno Aces Game Notes at Tacoma

August 21, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Today's Game: The final road trip of the season will kick off in Tacoma, Washington as the Aces take on the Tacoma Rainiers in a three-game series. Greg Gross will send right-hander Jake Buchanan to the mound to take on Tacoma southpaw Ross Detwiler. Buchanan is looking for his 11th win of the season and enters with an ERA of 4.80.

Last Game: Salt Lake jumped on Aces starter Matt Koch in the top of the first inning. The Bees came around to score five runs on five hits thanks to a leadoff home run from shortstop Luis Rengifo. Rengifo took the second pitch he saw from the Aces right-hander over the left field wall. Koch would recover, getting the next two batters out, but three consecutive hits coupled with a two-run fielding error led to a five-run inning for Salt Lake. The loss brings the Aces record to 65-61 this season, still in second place in the Pacific Coast League Pacific Northern Division.

On this Day: On this day in 2001, the International League's Triple-A game between the Rochester Red Wings (Orioles) and Ottawa Lynx (Expos) features Tim Raines and his son Tim Jr. as opponents. It is believed to be the first contest involving a dad and his son facing each other during the regular season on the professional level.

VS. Tacoma: The Aces are 7-6 against Tacoma this season with three games remaining. Jake Buchanan has been dominant against the Seattle Triple-A squad, entering tonight's matchup with a record of 3-0. Ildemaro Vargas has led the way offensively for Reno. Vargas is batting .450 (18-for-40) with three doubles and a triple.

10 Plus: Taylor Clarke and Jake Buchanan are the only pair of teammates in the Pacific Coast League with 10 wins or more. Clarke's 12 wins place him one behind Dakota Hudson for the league lead. He has won exactly 12 games in all three of his full seasons in MiLB. Buchanan last won 10+ games in a single season in 2016. He won 12 games for the Iowa Cubs and struck out 100 batters. 2016 is the only year he has struck out over 100.

Red Hot August: Rey Fuentes found his groove this month. The outfielder is batting .367 (18-for-49) with 11 runs, 2 doubles, and 10 RBI. His .418 slugging percentage is the highest on the team this month and his 10 RBI are second-most to Keven Cron.

Something about the Road: Aces infielder Kevin Cron has done damage in visiting ballparks this season. In 43 games played, Cron is batting .335 (55-for-164) with 20 runs scored, 7 doubles and 9 home runs. His 31 RBI in away games tied for the team-lead with Christian Walker.

Down on the Farm: The D-backs' 2017 second-round pick hit in all five games he played last week, with three being of the multi-hit variety. Ellis homered and drove in a pair on both Tuesday and Wednesday, then finished off the week with one more long ball on Sunday following a three-hit, two-RBI performance on Saturday. He is now fourth in the organization with 70 RBIs for the season. Drew Ellis, Visalia Rawhide

(D-backs' No. 9 prospect) 5 G, .474/.545/1.105, 7 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 3 BB, 3 SO.

What's on Deck: 2019 season tickets are NOW ON SALE beginning at just $96! Don't wait to reserve your seats for the Biggest Little Show on Grass. Visit the Ticket Sales Kiosk behind section 105 for more information. August 31st will kick off Fan Appreciation Weekend at Greater Nevada Field. Friday will have post-game Saint Mary's Fireworks presented by KRNV News 4. Saturday's contest will feature a Didi Gregorius Bobblehead Giveaway and celebrate the Sandlot's 25th Anniversary.

