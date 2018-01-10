Renegades Welcome 25th Season with Three New Coaches

News Release

FISHKILL, NY- The Hudson Valley Renegades, Short Season Class-A Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays and NY-Penn League champions, are excited to announce a few 2018 lineup changes for returning manager Craig Albernaz. Alongside Albernaz will be: new pitching coach, Jose Gonzalez; returning hitting coach, Alejandro Freire; returning conditioning coach, Dan Rousseau; new athletic trainer, Tsutomu Kamiya; and new assistant coach, Rafael Valenzuela.

Albernaz began his ride with the Renegades in 2016 as a coach before moving up to the Durham Bulls as a third base coach. After Tim Parenton left the organization, Albernaz came back to Hudson Valley part way through the 2017 season as a manager for the first time. He played in the Minors for nine years, eight of which were spent within the Tampa Bay Rays organization.

Returning to Dutchess Stadium will be hitting coach Alejandro Freire and conditioning coach Dan Rousseau. It will be Freire's second season in the Tampa Bay Rays organization and second with the Renegades. While Rousseau will be celebrating his eighth season within the Tampa Bay Rays' organization and sixth with the Renegades.

Joining the Renegades this season will be pitching coach Jose Gonzalez. Gonzalez spent the last four years in the Northwest League as a pitcher within the Chicago Cubs organization.

Gonzalez is a Venezuelan native and will be experiencing the Hudson Valley for the first time in 2018.

Also joining the Renegades will be new athletic trainer Tsutomu Kamiya. Kamiya is a recent Ohio State University graduate with a degree in athletic training. He began his baseball journey last March during a two-week long spring training internship with Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS) and Japan Baseball Athletic Trainer Society (JBATS). The Tampa Bay Rays accepted him as intern during the program and then once again for a summer long internship.

Rafael Valenzuela will be joining the Renegades for the first time as the assistant coach. It will be Valenzuela's third year in the Tampa Bay Rays organization; he coached with their Rookie team in 2016-2017. Prior to his coaching career, Valenzuela spent four years as an infielder within the Houston Astros' Organization.

The Hudson Valley Renegades' opening day is set for June 21, 2018. First pitch against the Vermont Lake Monsters will be at 7:05pm. To reserve your season tickets, flex-plans and group outings for the 25th year, call Emery & Webb Dutchess Stadium front office at 845-838-0094 or go to hvrenegades.com for more information.

