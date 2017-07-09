Renegades Struggles Continue

News Release

BURLINGTON, VT - It was all Vermont from Centennial Field on Saturday night as the Lake Monsters defeated the Hudson Valley Renegades 7-0. The loss extended Hudson Valley ' s losing streak to 10 as the Renegades have not scored a run over their last 25 innings. Lake Monsters pitchers saw their scoreless innings streak reach 34 frames.

Vermont got on the board in the first inning as leftfielder Jeramiah McCray started things with a single to center and went to second on a fielding error by Renegades centerfielder Emilio Gustave. Designated hitter Jesus Lopez followed that with an RBI single to right to score McCray and give the Lake Monsters a 1-0 lead.

They would add two more in the third as third baseman Will Toffey led off with a double to right. With one out, catcher Iolana Akau doubled to center to score Toffey. The next hitter, rightfielder Anthony Churlin, reached on a fielding error by Hudson Valley shortstop Taylor Walls, which scored Akau from second to make the score 3-0.

The Lake Monsters would put the game away with a four-run sixth. First-baseman Aaron Arruda started the inning with a double to left then went to third on a groundout. Second baseman Ryan Gridley stepped up next and delivered an RBI single to right to make it 4-0. Akau came up next and singled to center to put runners at first and second with one away. That ' s when Churlin provided the knockout blow with a three-run homer to right to give Vermont a commanding 7-0 lead. It was his first homer of the year.

The Renegades had four hits, all singles, and only one after the fourth inning. They only had two men into scoring position for the game. For the second consecutive contest, Vermont had 10 hits including a 2-4 performance by Akau who doubled, scored twice and drove in a run. He was the only Lake Monster to record multiple hits as the other eight hitters had one base knock.

Taking the loss for Hudson Valley was Resly Linares (0-2) who allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits in four innings. He also struck out six. Reliever Jose Disla was roughed up for four runs on five hits in two frames. The win went to Vermont starter Argenis Blanco (1-2) who tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits and striking out eight with two walks.

Hudson Valley finishes its series with Vermont tomorrow at Centennial Field. First-pitch is scheduled for 5:05. Right-hander Austin Franklin (1-0, 2.51 ERA) will pitch for the Renegades against righty Parker Dunshee (0-0, 0.00 ERA) of the Lake Monsters

