Renegades Rained out Again

News Release

LOWELL, MA - For the third time in a week the Hudson Valley Renegades have been postponed, this time due to rain in Lowell, MA where they were set to take on the Spinners in the first of a three-game series. As a result, the Renegades and Spinners will face off in a twi-night doubleheader tomorrow at 5:05. Both games will be seven innings long.

It will be the fourth doubleheader the Renegades have played in a week. They had two at Aberdeen last week. One of them made up for a rainout on Opening Night, while another rainout later in the series forced a second twin-bill last Saturday. In addition to the doubleheader tomorrow, the Renegades had a game at Staten Island postponed on Monday due to poor field conditions. That game was moved to Hudson Valley for a doubleheader, which was played yesterday.

For the doubleheader tomorrow, the Renegades will trot out righty Drew Strotman (1-2, 2.28 ERA) who will be opposed by Spinners right-hander Jake Thompson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) who will be making his professional debut. The nightcap will see southpaw Resly Linares (1-3, 2.87 ERA) toe the bump for Hudson Valley against Nick Duron (2-3, 4.55 ERA) of Lowell. The Renegades return home on Saturday when they open a three-game series against the Vermont Lake Monsters beginning at 7:05. There will be fireworks following the game. Tickets can be purchased online at hvrenegades.com or by calling the ticket office at 845-838-0094.

