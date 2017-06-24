Renegades Power up in Brooklyn

News Release

BROOKLYN, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades swatted four homeruns, which brought in seven runs as they defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones 10-4 Saturday night at MCU Park.

The Renegades drew first blood by scoring the first two runs of the game. In the first, second baseman Vidal Brujan was hit with a pitch to start the game, then moved to second on a stolen base. From there, he was brought home on an RBI single to left by centerfielder Emilio Gustave to give Hudson Valley a 1-0 lead.

The Renegades would add to their lead in the second when designated hitter Rafelin Lorenzo blasted a solo homerun to left make the score 2-0. It was Lorenzo ' s first homer of the year.

Brooklyn, however, tied the game with two runs in the fourth. With two out and runners at first and second, second baseman Walter Rasquin brought in both runners on a single to left. Third baseman Carl Stajduhar scored from first and leftfielder Jeremy Wolf hustled around the bases from first to tie the game at two apiece.

Hudson Valley would get those runs back, and then some, in the fifth. First baseman Matt Dacey led off the inning with a single to right, then scored on a two-run homer to left by third baseman Bill Pujols (1) to give the Renegades a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, with runners at the corners and two out, rightfielder Angel Perez singled in Gustave from third to make the score 5-2.

The Renegades added to their lead by plating a run in the sixth. With Lorenzo on second, following a double, and two away shortstop Deion Tansel laced a double of his own to leftfield to score Lorenzo and increase the lead to 6-2.

The Cyclones got a run back in the seventh as a groundout to second by shortstop Dylan Snypes scored centerfielder Ian Storm from third to pull Brooklyn within 6-3.

Hudson Valley though would put the game away with a four-run eighth. After Lorenzo led off with a walk, Dacey swatted his first homer of the year over the leftfield wall to increase the lead to 8-3. Two outs later, Brujan singled then scored on another two-run homer; this one by Gustave to left give the Renegades their largest lead of the game at 10-3.

Brooklyn put one more run on the board in the bottom-half as rightfielder Jose Miguel Medina singled to first, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch, then scored on a Wolf groundout to the pitcher.

Leading the way offensively for Hudson Valley was Gustave who had three of the Renegades 15 hits. The centerfielder homered, drove in three runs and scored twice. Lorenzo also had three hits with a homer, double, RBI and three runs scored. Dacey, Perez and Tansel chipped in with two hits apiece. Dacey homered and drove in two while scoring twice. Tansel, meanwhile, doubled twice and drove in a run.

Brooklyn, on the other hand, had seven hits including three each from Rasquin and Medina. Rasquin doubled and drove in two runs.

Getting the win for the Renegades was reliever Reign Letkeman (1-0) who allowed two runs on two hits in three innings of work. He also struck out two. Cyclones starter Gunnar Kines (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing six earned runs on 11 hits in six frames. He struck out five

