Renegades Leave Yankees "Two-Hit" Less

News Release

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Hudson Valley pitchers held Staten Island hitters to only two hits as the Renegades defeated the Yankees 6-1 Wednesday night at Dutchess Stadium.

Hudson Valley struck first in the second as centerfielder Oscar Rojas tripled into a left-centerfield. He then scored after Yankees starter Juan De Paula fired a wild pitch to the next hitter to give the Renegades the lead.

The good guys then took control of the game with a three-run third. With one out, back-to-back singles put runners a first and second before rightfielder Emilio Gustave doubled to right-center to score one run. A wild pitch to the next hitter allowed the second runner to score and move Gustave to third. He then came in on an RBI double to left by Rojas to cap the scoring and give Hudson Valley a 4-0 lead.

Staten Island garnered their lone hit and scored their only run in the fourth. Third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera started the inning with a single to left, then moved to second on a passed ball. After a long fly ball moved him to third, Cabrera would score on a groundout to short by catcher Jason Lopez to make the tally 4-1 Renegades.

Hudson Valley, however, would respond with two runs of their own in the bottom-half. With one out and a runner at first, leftfielder Isaac Benard laced a triple to left-centerfield to score the run. Two batters later, Benard scored on a triple down the rightfield line by second baseman Vidal Brujan and make the final score 6-1 Hudson Valley.

The Renegades were led by Rojas who went 3-4 with a single, double, triple, RBI and run scored. Brujan and Gustave chipped in with two hits apiece. Brujan scored a run, while Gustave doubled, scored and drove in a run as well. Cabrera ' s two singles were the only hits of the game for the Yankees.

Getting the win for Hudson Valley was starter Mikey York (1-0) who went five innings and allowed a run on a hit. Relievers Jose Disla and Greg Maisto combined to fire four innings of scoreless, one-hit ball to end the game. De Paula (0-1) took the loss for Staten Island. The starter allowed six earned runs on seven hits in 4.2 innings pitched.

Hudson Valley will wrap up their series against the Staten Island Yankees tomorrow at 7:05. Right-hander Hector Lopez will pitch for the Renegades against Yankees righty Alexander Vargas. Tickets can be purchased online at hvrenegades.com or by calling the ticket office at 845-838-0094.

