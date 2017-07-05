News Release

NASHVILLE - Nashville Sounds' infielder Renato NuÃ±ez was named as a participant in the 2017 Triple-A Home Run Derby scheduled for Monday, July 10 in Tacoma, Washington, Triple-A Baseball announced today.

NuÃ±ez joins Dan Vogelbach (Tacoma) and Christian Walker (Reno) of the Pacific Coast League, along with the International League's Bryce Brentz (Pawtucket), Danny Hayes (Charlotte), and Richie Shaffer (Columbus) as sluggers to participate in the annual home run hitting contest.

NuÃ±ez hit his Pacific Coast League-leading 22nd home run in Colorado Springs last night. He's tied with Scott Kingery of the Philadelphia Phillies organization for the most in Minor League Baseball.

The 23-year-old hit four home runs in April before blasting nine in the month of May. He launched eight in June before his first of July in last night's game. NuÃ±ez homered in three consecutive games from May 1-3, and again from May 18-20.

Six of his 22 home runs have either tied the game or given the Sounds a lead. NuÃ±ez has 14 solo homers, six two-run shots, and a pair of three-run blasts.

The derby takes place two days prior to the 30th Annual Triple-A All-Star Game and will begin at 5:05 p.m. CST and will be steamed live on MiLB.TV.

The 2017 season is the Sounds' 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics' top affiliate.


