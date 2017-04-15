Reinhart Scores in Condors 2-1 Loss to Stockton

News Release

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (32-29-5-1) could not find a late regulation goal and fell 2-1 to the Stockton Heat (34-25-6-2) on Friday night at Stockton Arena. With the loss, the Condors are eliminated from playoff contention and will close the regular season on home ice at 6 p.m. tomorrow against San Jose. Enjoy craft beers on the concourse starting at 5 p.m. and Spider-Man in the photo booth.

Boxscore

FIRST PERIOD

HEAT GOAL: D Oliver Kylington (6th) sniped on a three-on-one; Unassisted; Time of goal: 12:31; STK leads, 1-0SHOTS: BAK - 12 | STK - 8

SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: D Griffin Reinhart (7th) from the high slot; Assist: Allen; Time of goal: 10:11; Game tied, 1-1SHOTS: BAK - 12 | STK - 10 THIRD PERIOD HEAT GOAL: With the Condors net empty trying to win in regulation, LW Ryan Lomberg sealed it with an empty-net goal. STK leads, 2-1SHOTS: BAK - 11 | STK - 11 GAME NOTES

THREE STARS: 1. Rittich (STK) 2. Ellis (BAK) 3. Lomberg (STK)SHOTS: BAK - 34 | STK - 30POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/5 | STK - 0/2GOALTENDERS: BAK - Ellis (15-12-2; 29/28) | STK - Rittich (15-11-4; 34.33)Bakersfield finished the season series against Stockton 7-5-0-0The Condors close the regular season tomorrow night against San Jose at 4 p.m.Scratches: Oesterle, Samuelsson, Platzer, Olver, Rechlicz, Hamilton, Chase, Polei, Mantha, CampbellAttendance: 6,372

www.BakersfieldCondors.com

