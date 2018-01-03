Reimer named The MeiGray Group ECHL Alumnus of the Month

January 3, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL)
News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Former Reading Royals and South Carolina Stingrays' goaltender James Reimer of the Florida Panthers is The MeiGray Group ECHL Alumnus of the Month for December.
The leading distributor of game- worn hockey jerseys and "Official Game-Worn Jersey Source of the ECHL," MeiGray has sold more than 7,500 jerseys since it became "The Official Game-Worn Jersey Source of the ECHL" in 2002-03.
The 29-year-old went 7-3-3 in 13 appearances during the month with two shutouts, a 2.35 goals-against average and a save percentage of .932. Reimer allowed two goals or less in seven of his 12 starts during December and made at least 28 saves in each start. In 25 games with Florida this season, Reimer is 11-9-4 with two shutouts, a 2.96 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913.
A native of Morweena, Manitoba, Reimer appeared in 28 games with Reading and South Carolina in 2008-09 posting an overall record of 16-7-3 with a 2.85 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917. During the 2009 Kelly Cup Playoffs with the Stingrays, Reimer went 4-3 with a 2.17 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage on his way to earning Playoff Most Valuable Player honors as South Carolina defeated Alaska 4 games to 3 in the Kelly Cup Finals.
Selected by the Toronto Maples Leafs in the fourth round (99th overall) of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, Reimer has appeared in 283 career NHL games with Toronto, San Jose and Florida posting a record of 120-103-32 with 19 shutouts, a 2.77 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.
There have been 634 players who have played in the NHL after playing in the ECHL including 11 who have made their debut in 2017-18. The ECHL has had 442 players reach the NHL since 2002-03 when it changed its focus to become the primary developmental league for the NHL and the AHL. The ECHL had 97 players reach the NHL in its first 10 seasons and 215 in the first 15 years. There have been 378 ECHL players who have played their first game in the last 13 seasons for an average of more than 29 per year.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2018
- ECHL Board of Governors Approves Sale of Greenville Swamp Rabbits - ECHL
- Monarchs Announce Roster Moves - Manchester Monarchs
- Colorado's Joly named Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Ouellette Named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Florida Everblades
- Florida's Ouellette named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Royals Prepare for Busy Stretch vs. Railers - Reading Royals
- Former Royals F Cruthers named Head Coach of USHL's Chicago Steel - Reading Royals
- Fuel Add Goaltender Greg Dodds - Indy Fuel
- Last Chance to Bid on Star Wars Jerseys on DASH - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- CHASE LANG ASSIGNED TO RUSH - Rapid City Rush
- Mallards Send Francis to Orlando - Quad City Mallards
- Nailers Acquire Francis & Turner in Trade with Orlando - Wheeling Nailers
- Admirals Weekly - Norfolk Admirals
- Reimer named The MeiGray Group ECHL Alumnus of the Month - ECHL
- San Antonio Rampage Recall Forward Michael Joly - Colorado Eagles
- Beast Fall to Cyclones on New Years Eve - Brampton Beast
- Royals in Playoff Position to Begin Calendar Year - Reading Royals
- Mavericks Top Oilers in a Shootout on New Year's Eve - Tulsa Oilers
- Railers get zonked in Manchester - Worcester Railers HC
- FUEL CRUISE INTO 2018 WITH NEW YEAR'S EVE WIN IN WHEELING - Indy Fuel
- Railers Get Zonked in Manchester - Worcester Railers HC
- Railers Get Zonked in Manchester - Worcester Railers HC
- Monarchs Ring in New Year with Victory - Manchester Monarchs
- Marcoux on the Mark in 3-2 Indy Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Wins Penalty-Filled Contest at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Suffer 3-0 Loss to Thunder - Reading Royals
- Game Recap: Wings Route Mallards on New Year's Eve - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wings Down Mallards - Quad City Mallards
- Admirals Kickstart 10th Annual Guns and Hoses Fundraiser with $1,500 Donation - Norfolk Admirals