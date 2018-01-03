Reimer named The MeiGray Group ECHL Alumnus of the Month

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - Former Reading Royals and South Carolina Stingrays' goaltender James Reimer of the Florida Panthers is The MeiGray Group ECHL Alumnus of the Month for December.

The 29-year-old went 7-3-3 in 13 appearances during the month with two shutouts, a 2.35 goals-against average and a save percentage of .932. Reimer allowed two goals or less in seven of his 12 starts during December and made at least 28 saves in each start. In 25 games with Florida this season, Reimer is 11-9-4 with two shutouts, a 2.96 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913.

A native of Morweena, Manitoba, Reimer appeared in 28 games with Reading and South Carolina in 2008-09 posting an overall record of 16-7-3 with a 2.85 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917. During the 2009 Kelly Cup Playoffs with the Stingrays, Reimer went 4-3 with a 2.17 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage on his way to earning Playoff Most Valuable Player honors as South Carolina defeated Alaska 4 games to 3 in the Kelly Cup Finals.

Selected by the Toronto Maples Leafs in the fourth round (99th overall) of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, Reimer has appeared in 283 career NHL games with Toronto, San Jose and Florida posting a record of 120-103-32 with 19 shutouts, a 2.77 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

There have been 634 players who have played in the NHL after playing in the ECHL including 11 who have made their debut in 2017-18. The ECHL has had 442 players reach the NHL since 2002-03 when it changed its focus to become the primary developmental league for the NHL and the AHL. The ECHL had 97 players reach the NHL in its first 10 seasons and 215 in the first 15 years. There have been 378 ECHL players who have played their first game in the last 13 seasons for an average of more than 29 per year.

