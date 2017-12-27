Reign Welcome the Stanley Cup to the Inland Empire on February 18

News Release

Hockey's Holy Grail to Be On Display for Fans

Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, American Hockey League Affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, announced today that the Stanley Cup, the oldest and most prized trophy in professional sports, will be on display on Sunday, February 18 as the Reign host the San Diego Gulls at 3:00 p.m. at Citizens Business Bank Arena.

During the game, fans will have the opportunity to visit and take photos with the Stanley Cup. Grab a "Skip the Line" pass with the Stanley Cup Stretch Run Plan! The plan includes tickets to five games including Stanley Cup Night and St. Patricks' Day Bobblehead Giveaway, free parking and a "Skip the Line" Pass. Buy Stanley Cup Stretch Run Plan

The Stanley Cup, the oldest trophy competed for by professional athletes in North America, was donated in 1892 by Sir Frederick Arthur Stanley, Lord Stanley of Preston and son of the Earl of Derby. He purchased the trophy for 10 Guineas ($50.00 at that time) to be presented to "the championship hockey club of the Dominion of Canada" and first team awarded the Stanley Cup was the Montreal Amateur Athletic Association in 1893. The National Hockey Association took possession of the Stanley Cup in 1910 and beginning in 1926, only NHL teams have competed for the prized trophy.

