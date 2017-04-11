Reign Weekly: Reign Wrap up Regular Season, Celebrate Fan

April 11, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign
News Release
Reign Wrap Up Regular Season, Celebrate Fan Appreciation Night Friday
Reign Prepare for 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs vs. Stockton and San Diego
The Week That Was...
Previous Week's Record: 2-1-0-0
Wednesday, April 5 at San Jose Barracuda: 5-1 Loss
The Reign fell to the Barracuda, 5-1, at SAP Center Wednesday night in their eighth and final regular-season meeting. Forward T.J. Hensick scored the lone goal for the Reign, who finish the head-to-head series with a 3-4-1-0 record. Game Summary
Friday, April 7 at San Diego Gulls: 4-0 Win
Goaltender Jack Campbell stopped all 30 shots faced as the Reign shutout the San Diego Gulls, 4-0, at Valley View Casino Center Friday evening. With the victory and a Bakersfield Condors loss in San Antonio, the Reign clinched a berth in the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs. Game Summary
Saturday, April 8 vs. San Diego Gulls: 3-1 Win
The Reign completed a weekend sweep of the San Diego Gulls with a 3-1 victory on Military Appreciation Night at Citizens Business Bank Arena Saturday evening. Forward Brett Sutter scored a goal and an assist. Game Summary
The Numbers
Record: 35-20-10-0 (3rd Place, Pacific Division)
Home: 22-9-2-0
Away: 13-11-8-0
Last 10 Games : 6-3-1-0
Streak: 2-0-0-0
Goals: Jonny Brodzinski (25)
Assists: T.J. Hensick (36)
Points: T.J. Hensick (52)
Penalty Minutes: Kurtis MacDermid (135)
Power-Play Goals: Jonny Brodzinski (9)
Power-Play Assists: T.J. Hensick (16)
Power-Play Points: T.J. Hensick (23)
Shorthanded Goals: Justin Auger (2)
Shorthanded Assists: Andrew Crescenzi (2)
Shorthanded Points: Justin Auger (3)
Game-Winning Goals: Brett Sutter, Jonny Brodzinski (5)
Wins: Jack Campbell (31)
GAA: Jack Campbell (2.47)
SPCT: Jack Campbell (.915)
AHL Leaders
Defenseman Kurtis MacDermid is tied for first in the American Hockey League with 40 minor penalties.
Goaltender Jack Campbell is first in the AHL with 31 wins, sits second with 3,013 minutes played, third with 1,337 saves and 13 with a 2.47 goals-against average.
Defenseman Vincent LoVerde is 19 among defensemen with 34 points (nine goals, 25 assists).
This Week:
Ontario Reign at Stockton Heat
Wednesday, April 12
7:00 p.m. PT
Stockton Arena in Stockton, California
Listen Live: Reign Radio
Watch Live: AHL Live
Preview: 8 of 8 regular-season meetings; 4-2-1-0 head-to-head record; 11-6-2-0 all-time
Ontario Reign vs. San Diego Gulls
Friday, April 14
7:00 p.m. PT
Citizens Business Bank Arena Buy Tickets
Fan Appreciation Night
$ Bud Light Friday
First 9,000 fans receive Smart Solar Power Clappers
Jersey of Their Back Raffle benefitting the Hope Reigns Foundation
Listen Live: Reign Radio
Watch Live: AHL Live
Preview: 11 of 12 regular-season meetings; 6-3-1-0 head-to-head; 10-9-2-1 all-time
Ontario Reign at San Diego Gulls
Saturday, April 15
7:00 p.m. PT
Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, California
Listen Live: Reign Radio
Watch Live: AHL Live
Preview: 12 of 12 regular-season meetings
