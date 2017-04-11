Reign Weekly: Reign Wrap up Regular Season, Celebrate Fan

News Release

Reign Wrap Up Regular Season, Celebrate Fan Appreciation Night Friday

Reign Prepare for 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs vs. Stockton and San Diego

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 2-1-0-0

Wednesday, April 5 at San Jose Barracuda: 5-1 Loss

The Reign fell to the Barracuda, 5-1, at SAP Center Wednesday night in their eighth and final regular-season meeting. Forward T.J. Hensick scored the lone goal for the Reign, who finish the head-to-head series with a 3-4-1-0 record. Game Summary

Friday, April 7 at San Diego Gulls: 4-0 Win

Goaltender Jack Campbell stopped all 30 shots faced as the Reign shutout the San Diego Gulls, 4-0, at Valley View Casino Center Friday evening. With the victory and a Bakersfield Condors loss in San Antonio, the Reign clinched a berth in the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs. Game Summary

Saturday, April 8 vs. San Diego Gulls: 3-1 Win

The Reign completed a weekend sweep of the San Diego Gulls with a 3-1 victory on Military Appreciation Night at Citizens Business Bank Arena Saturday evening. Forward Brett Sutter scored a goal and an assist. Game Summary

The Numbers

Record: 35-20-10-0 (3rd Place, Pacific Division)

Home: 22-9-2-0

Away: 13-11-8-0

Last 10 Games : 6-3-1-0

Streak: 2-0-0-0

Goals: Jonny Brodzinski (25)

Assists: T.J. Hensick (36)

Points: T.J. Hensick (52)

Penalty Minutes: Kurtis MacDermid (135)

Power-Play Goals: Jonny Brodzinski (9)

Power-Play Assists: T.J. Hensick (16)

Power-Play Points: T.J. Hensick (23)

Shorthanded Goals: Justin Auger (2)

Shorthanded Assists: Andrew Crescenzi (2)

Shorthanded Points: Justin Auger (3)

Game-Winning Goals: Brett Sutter, Jonny Brodzinski (5)

Wins: Jack Campbell (31)

GAA: Jack Campbell (2.47)

SPCT: Jack Campbell (.915)

AHL Leaders

Defenseman Kurtis MacDermid is tied for first in the American Hockey League with 40 minor penalties.

Goaltender Jack Campbell is first in the AHL with 31 wins, sits second with 3,013 minutes played, third with 1,337 saves and 13 with a 2.47 goals-against average.

Defenseman Vincent LoVerde is 19 among defensemen with 34 points (nine goals, 25 assists).

This Week:

Ontario Reign at Stockton Heat

Wednesday, April 12

7:00 p.m. PT

Stockton Arena in Stockton, California

Listen Live: Reign Radio

Watch Live: AHL Live

Preview: 8 of 8 regular-season meetings; 4-2-1-0 head-to-head record; 11-6-2-0 all-time

Ontario Reign vs. San Diego Gulls

Friday, April 14

7:00 p.m. PT

Citizens Business Bank Arena Buy Tickets

Fan Appreciation Night

$ Bud Light Friday

First 9,000 fans receive Smart Solar Power Clappers

Jersey of Their Back Raffle benefitting the Hope Reigns Foundation

Listen Live: Reign Radio

Watch Live: AHL Live

Preview: 11 of 12 regular-season meetings; 6-3-1-0 head-to-head; 10-9-2-1 all-time

Ontario Reign at San Diego Gulls

Saturday, April 15

7:00 p.m. PT

Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, California

Listen Live: Reign Radio

Watch Live: AHL Live

Preview: 12 of 12 regular-season meetings

