Reign Toast the Gulls on $2 Bud Light Tonight

February 10, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), take on the San Diego Gulls tonight at 7:00 on $2 Bud Light Friday at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Tonight is the eighth of 12 regular-season meetings between the two teams.

A Happier Hour:

Celebrate $2 Bud Light Friday with the Reign tonight!

SoCal Series:

The Reign are 4-2-1-0 against the Gulls this season and hold an 8-8-2-1 all-time record. This season, five of the seven meetings have been decided by one goal. All time, the Reign are 3-3-2-1 against the Gulls at Citizens Business Bank Arena.

Down to the Wire:

So far this season, 29 of the Reign's 42 games have been decided by one goal (16-5-8-0) including six of the last seven contests.

Leading the Way:

Reign forward Jonny Brodzinski leads the head-to-head series with seven points (two goals, five assists) and Reign forward T.J. Hensick leads the series with four goals.

Masked Men:

Reign goaltender Jack Campbell has started the last 27 straight contests going 18-5-4 and leads the AHL with 21 wins, sits second with 1,974 minutes played and third with 868 saves. Gulls netminder Jhonas Enroth has started the last seven games for the Gulls and eight of the last 10 since arriving to San Diego. Over the 10 games, Enroth has only allowed 11 goals and picked up two shutouts.

Gulls Slip:

On Wednesday, the Gulls saw their club-record 12-game point streak (11-0-0-1) come to a close with a 2-1 loss at San Jose. The loss also snaps San Diego's six game winning streak and 10-game road point streak (9-0-0-1).

Flying High:

Gulls forward Kalle Kossila has five points (one goal, four assists of his last six games and is tied for sixth among AHL rookies with 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists).

Game Notes

The Reign travel to San Jose, California on Sunday, February 12 to battle the San Jose Barracuda at 5:00 p.m. at SAP Center. Catch all the action LIVE at OntarioReign.com!

The Reign open a four-game homestand and return to Citizens Business Bank Arena on Wednesday, February 15 to host the Iowa Wild for the first time in team history at 7:00 p.m. Grab a ticket, hot dog and soda starting at $25 with a Power Play Pack! Buy Power Play Pack

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey .

2016-17 Records

Ontario: 24-10-8-0, 56 points (2nd, Pacific Division)

San Diego: 24-13-2-2, 52 points (3rd, Pacific Division)

2016-17 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Pacific)

Oct. 15 Ontario at San Diego 2-0 Win Recap

Nov. 27 San Diego at Ontario 4-3 Loss Recap

Dec. 13 Ontario at San Diego 3-2 Win Recap

Dec. 27 Ontario at San Diego 2-1 Overtime Win Recap

Jan. 22 San Diego at Ontario 3-2 Shootout Win Recap

Feb. 3 San Diego at Ontario 4-3 Overtime Loss Recap

Feb. 4 Ontario at San Diego 2-0 Loss Recap

Feb. 10 San Diego at Ontario 7:00 pm

Apr. 7 Ontario at San Diego 7:00 pm

Apr. 8 San Diego at Ontario 6:00 pm

Apr. 14 San Diego at Ontario 7:00 pm

Apr. 15 Ontario at San Diego 7:00 pm

2015-2016 Records

Ontario: 44-19-4-1, 93 points, .684 winning percentage (1st place, Pacific Division)

San Diego: 39-23-4-2, 82 points, .618 winning percentage (2nd place, Pacific Division)

Ontario vs. San Diego, All-Time

8-8-2-1

Head Coaches

Ontario: Mike Stothers (3rd season with LA Kings affiliate, 2nd with Ontario)

San Diego: Dallas Eakins (2nd year with Anaheim Ducks affiliate, 2nd with San Diego)

NHL Affiliate

Ontario: Los Angeles Kings

San Diego: Anaheim Ducks

American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2017

