Reign Take Winning Streak to the Great Outdoors

January 2, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





Ontario Battles Bakersfield in Outdoor Classic Saturday

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 4-0-0-0

Monday, December 26 vs. Bakersfield Condors: 4-3 Overtime Win

Forward Sean Backman scored a goal and an assist as the Reign prevailed over the Bakersfield Condors 4-3 in overtime in front of a sellout crowd of 9,491 at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Game Recap

Tuesday, December 27 at San Diego Gulls: 2-1 Overtime Win

Forwards Michael Mersch and Teddy Purcell each recorded two assists as the Reign won in overtime for the third consecutive contest, taking down the San Diego 2-1 at Valley View Casio Center to extend their winning streak to four games. Game Recap

Friday, December 30 at Stockton Heat: 4-1 Win

Defenseman Paul LaDue recorded two goals and an assist to help take down the Stockton Heat 4-1 at Stockton Arena. With the win, the Reign extend their winning streak to five games and take over first place in the Pacific Division for the first time since the start of the 2016-17 season. Game Recap

Saturday, December 31 vs. Stockton Heat:

Head Coach Mike Stothers clinched an AHL All-Star Classic coaching berth for the third consecutive season as the Reign came back to defeat the Heat 5-4 in overtime Saturday night at Citizens Business Bank Arena to take first place of the Pacific Division into 2017. The win extends the Reign's season-high winning streak to six contests. Game Recap

The Numbers

Record: 17-6-5-0 (1st Place, Pacific Division)

Home: 8-4-1-0

Away: 9-2-4-0

Last 10 Games : 8-1-1-0

Streak: 6-0-0-0

Goals: Michael Mersch (10)

Assists: T.J. Hensick (17)

Points: T.J. Hensick (26)

Penalty Minutes: Michael Latta (62)

Power-Play Goals: Michael Mersch (6)

Power-Play Assists: T.J. Hensick (10)

Power-Play Points: T.J. Hensick (14)

Shorthanded Goals: Vincent LoVerde (1)

Shorthanded Assists: Justin Auger (1)

Shorthanded Points: Justin Auger, Vincent LoVerde (1)

Game-Winning Goals: Jonny Brodzinski (3)

Wins: Jack Campbell (14)

GAA: Jack Campbell (2.70)

SPCT: Jack Campbell (.908)

AHL Leaders

Defenseman Kurtis MacDermid leads the American Hockey League with 23 minor penalties.

Forward Michael Latta is tied for first in the AHL with six major penalties.

Goaltender Jack Campbell is 20th in the AHL with a 2.70 goals-against average and tied for first with 14 wins.

This Week:

Ontario Reign at Bakersfield Condors

Saturday, Jan. 7

6:00 p.m. PT

Bakersfield College Memorial Stadium - Outdoor Classic

Listen Live: Reign Radio

Watch Live: AHL Live

Preview: Third of 10 meetings; 2-0-0-0 head-to-head record, second AHL Outdoor Classic in California

AHL OUTDOOR GAME HISTORY

The Ontario-Bakersfield Outdoor Classic will be the ninth outdoor game in American Hockey League history.

The Condors visited Raley Field in Sacramento last season on Dec. 19, 2015 for the AHL's first outdoor game in California, a 3-2 loss to Stockton.

Seven of the eight previous AHL Outdoor games have been decided by a single goal.

Other cities to host AHL outdoor games include Syracuse, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Detroit, Michigan, Hershey, Pennsylvania; Rochester, New York; Hamilton, Ontario and Hartford, Connecticut.

American Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2017

