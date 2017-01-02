Reign Take Winning Streak to the Great Outdoors
January 2, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Ontario Battles Bakersfield in Outdoor Classic Saturday
The Week That Was...
Previous Week's Record: 4-0-0-0
Monday, December 26 vs. Bakersfield Condors: 4-3 Overtime Win
Forward Sean Backman scored a goal and an assist as the Reign prevailed over the Bakersfield Condors 4-3 in overtime in front of a sellout crowd of 9,491 at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Game Recap
Tuesday, December 27 at San Diego Gulls: 2-1 Overtime Win
Forwards Michael Mersch and Teddy Purcell each recorded two assists as the Reign won in overtime for the third consecutive contest, taking down the San Diego 2-1 at Valley View Casio Center to extend their winning streak to four games. Game Recap
Friday, December 30 at Stockton Heat: 4-1 Win
Defenseman Paul LaDue recorded two goals and an assist to help take down the Stockton Heat 4-1 at Stockton Arena. With the win, the Reign extend their winning streak to five games and take over first place in the Pacific Division for the first time since the start of the 2016-17 season. Game Recap
Saturday, December 31 vs. Stockton Heat:
Head Coach Mike Stothers clinched an AHL All-Star Classic coaching berth for the third consecutive season as the Reign came back to defeat the Heat 5-4 in overtime Saturday night at Citizens Business Bank Arena to take first place of the Pacific Division into 2017. The win extends the Reign's season-high winning streak to six contests. Game Recap
The Numbers
Record: 17-6-5-0 (1st Place, Pacific Division)
Home: 8-4-1-0
Away: 9-2-4-0
Last 10 Games : 8-1-1-0
Streak: 6-0-0-0
Goals: Michael Mersch (10)
Assists: T.J. Hensick (17)
Points: T.J. Hensick (26)
Penalty Minutes: Michael Latta (62)
Power-Play Goals: Michael Mersch (6)
Power-Play Assists: T.J. Hensick (10)
Power-Play Points: T.J. Hensick (14)
Shorthanded Goals: Vincent LoVerde (1)
Shorthanded Assists: Justin Auger (1)
Shorthanded Points: Justin Auger, Vincent LoVerde (1)
Game-Winning Goals: Jonny Brodzinski (3)
Wins: Jack Campbell (14)
GAA: Jack Campbell (2.70)
SPCT: Jack Campbell (.908)
AHL Leaders
Defenseman Kurtis MacDermid leads the American Hockey League with 23 minor penalties.
Forward Michael Latta is tied for first in the AHL with six major penalties.
Goaltender Jack Campbell is 20th in the AHL with a 2.70 goals-against average and tied for first with 14 wins.
This Week:
Ontario Reign at Bakersfield Condors
Saturday, Jan. 7
6:00 p.m. PT
Bakersfield College Memorial Stadium - Outdoor Classic
Listen Live: Reign Radio
Watch Live: AHL Live
Preview: Third of 10 meetings; 2-0-0-0 head-to-head record, second AHL Outdoor Classic in California
AHL OUTDOOR GAME HISTORY
The Ontario-Bakersfield Outdoor Classic will be the ninth outdoor game in American Hockey League history.
The Condors visited Raley Field in Sacramento last season on Dec. 19, 2015 for the AHL's first outdoor game in California, a 3-2 loss to Stockton.
Seven of the eight previous AHL Outdoor games have been decided by a single goal.
Other cities to host AHL outdoor games include Syracuse, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Detroit, Michigan, Hershey, Pennsylvania; Rochester, New York; Hamilton, Ontario and Hartford, Connecticut.
Latest Reign News...
Stothers Named to AHL All-Star Classic
Ontario Reign Head Coach Mike Stothers has officially been named to this third-straight AHL All-Star Classic. Full Story
Reign Release Defenseman Alexx Privitera
The Ontario Reign have released defenseman Alexx Privitera from his PTO. Full Story
Reign Send Stothers to All-Star Game with Sixth Straight Win to Close 2016
Ontario, CA - Head Coach Mike Stothers clinched an AHL All-Star Classic coaching berth for the third consecutive season as the Ontario Reign (17-6-5-0) came back to defeat the Stockton Heat (16-9-3-1) 5-4 in overtime Saturday night at Citizens Business Bank Arena to take first place of the Pacific Division into 2017. The win extends the Reign's season-high winning streak to six contests. Full Story
