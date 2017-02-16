Reign Slows Down Wild 3-1

February 16, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Iowa Wild (25-21-5-2, 57 points) were defeated by the Ontario Reign (25-12-8-0, 58 points) 3-1 in front of 6,514 fans on Wednesday night at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Reign forwards Brett Sutter and Sean Backman each had a goal and an assist as the Reign swept the season series against Iowa. Ontario goalie Jack Campbell (21-9-5) stopped 20 of 21 in the win. Iowa goalie Alex Stalock(15-11-6) made 24 saves on 27 shots for the loss. Wild forward Teemu Pulkkinen scored his club's lone goal. Iowa returns home to play Cleveland on Sunday at 3 PM.

After a scoreless first period of play, the Reign used its first power play to take a 1-0 lead at 12:51 of the second period. Defenseman Alex Privitera played the puck to the left wing circle for Sean Backman. He snapped a pass through the Iowa slot that was tipped by Brett Sutter, sending the puck over the shoulder of Alex Stalock for his 10th goal of the season. Ontario expanded its lead to 2-0 in the last minute of the second period with a tally by Backman. Off a faceoff, Mike Amadio played the puck to Sutter, who snapped a low shot to the Iowa net. Backman redirected the shot past Stalock for his ninth goal of the year at 19:04.

The Reign made it a 3-0 game at 9:38 of the third period. Center TJ Hensick started a rush back up through center on a counter attack. Hensick carried into the Iowa zone and found Johnny Brodzinski on the left wing. Brodzinski fired his team-leading 19th goal of the year past Stalock for three-goal cushion. Wild forward Teemu Pulkkinen picked off a pass in the Ontario zone and spoiled Jack Campbell's shutout bid with a shorthanded score at 16:52. Pulkkinen beat Campbell five-hole for his 17th goal of the season and a 3-1 final score

Iowa returns home to play the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 PM at Wells Fargo Arena. The first 1,500 fans to arrive receive a Crash bobblehead in celebration of Crash's birthday, presented by Better Business Bureau and NASH ICON. Following the conclusion of the game, there is a full mascot autograph session, highlighted by Crash, and a postgame skate. Fans may rent skates, benefiting American Heart Association. Subway Combo packs are also available for purchase at the game.

Iowa and Cleveland meet again on Monday, Feb. 20 at 7 PM at Wells Fargo Arena. It is Free Parking Monday (until the IEC lots are full). Fans may bring in a Subway Receipt to purchase a ticket for only $5.

